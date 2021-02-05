2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Off-Road Truck Won’t Get Hybrid, Electric Options

The electric pickup holds enormous potential stateside, but it’s not exactly a new concept. General Motors and Ford offered two such trucks in the late ‘90s, after which this segment went silent until 2012.
That is the year Elon Musk tweeted about “a Tesla supertruck with crazy torque.” Scheduled to enter production in 2022, the polarizing Cybertruck will be joined by competitors from legacy automakers and startups. The 2023 model year Ford F-150 Electric comes to mind, which is going to feature a dual-motor option and a fully-independent rear suspension setup.
The question is, does the Blue Oval feel the need to electrify the Raptor as well? “No,” said F-150 program manager Tony Greco. “We designed and engineered Raptor to be Raptor,” he told Muscle Cars & Trucks.
Most likely a customer-driven decision, sticking to internal combustion sounds like the right decision to my ears. Hybrids and EVs add complexity and weight, and you probably don’t want either of them on a rocky trail.
If you look at the bigger picture, Ford already has a pretty good image with the eco-friendly public thanks to the aggressive marketing of the EcoBoost lineup of engines. The high-output V6 in the Raptor may not sound great, but it sure is more efficient than the Hellcat V8 of the Ram TRX.
The Blue Oval would have shot itself in the foot by taking the Raptor into hybrid or electric territory now, more so if you remember that eight cylinders are right around the corner. More specifically, the 2022 model year will bring us the Raptor R with the Predator V8 of the Shelby GT500.
Revealed on February 3rd, the F-150 Raptor will roll out in the summer with a choice of 35- or 37-inch rubber shoes. Ford hasn’t published the output figures or starting price thus far, but we do know something else for certain. With the notable exception of the engine, the all-new F-150 Raptor has one-upped the Ram TRX in pretty much every area imaginable.
