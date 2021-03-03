Ford Cars Break Down the Most, Are Most Expensive to Fix

Owning a car comes with a lot of strings attached. One of them is that being pieces of machinery, they are prone to breakdowns, and that means more money coming out of your pockets. But exactly how much money are we talking?
That’s an extremely difficult question to answer. The amount of cash needed to keep cars up and running depends on a wildly large number of factors, one of the most important of them being, of course, the vehicle’s make.
There are countless studies, charts, and slides detailing how much repairs cost on cars. The most recent such info comes from a British warranty provider called Händler Protect, who punched in the numbers for the past 12 months and came up with some interesting conclusions.
Based on paid out claims last year, the group says American carmaker Ford had the most cars in the top ten list of vehicles serviced in the UK, and they were also among the most expensive to fix.
The S-Max, Galaxy, and Ranger had a combined number of 212 claims last year. The average cost for each of the repairs performed goes from £1,136.52 ($1,586) for the Ranger to £1,357.26 ($1,894) for the S-Max.
Now, to be honest, the Porsche Cayenne is overall the most expensive car to fix in the UK, with the tally at £2,179.32 ($3,042) per repair, but then again, these German SUVs only needed servicing 12 times over the course of last year.
The Hyundai Santa Fe, Peugeot 508, Nissan Navara, BMW 7 Series, Land Rover Defender, and Mazda CX-5 complete the list of most expensive cars to repair on the island.
Another interesting fact discovered by the study is that the majority of faults occur in the first 80 days after the car is purchased, regardless of make.
“It can be a big risk to take as a dealer and this list shows that car buyers really can have problems with any size, shape, make or model of car,” said in a statement Lloyd O’Connor, CEO of Händler Protect.
There are countless studies, charts, and slides detailing how much repairs cost on cars. The most recent such info comes from a British warranty provider called Händler Protect, who punched in the numbers for the past 12 months and came up with some interesting conclusions.
Based on paid out claims last year, the group says American carmaker Ford had the most cars in the top ten list of vehicles serviced in the UK, and they were also among the most expensive to fix.
The S-Max, Galaxy, and Ranger had a combined number of 212 claims last year. The average cost for each of the repairs performed goes from £1,136.52 ($1,586) for the Ranger to £1,357.26 ($1,894) for the S-Max.
Now, to be honest, the Porsche Cayenne is overall the most expensive car to fix in the UK, with the tally at £2,179.32 ($3,042) per repair, but then again, these German SUVs only needed servicing 12 times over the course of last year.
The Hyundai Santa Fe, Peugeot 508, Nissan Navara, BMW 7 Series, Land Rover Defender, and Mazda CX-5 complete the list of most expensive cars to repair on the island.
Another interesting fact discovered by the study is that the majority of faults occur in the first 80 days after the car is purchased, regardless of make.
“It can be a big risk to take as a dealer and this list shows that car buyers really can have problems with any size, shape, make or model of car,” said in a statement Lloyd O’Connor, CEO of Händler Protect.