Supercharged Mustang GT 5.0 Takes on a Tuned Camaro SS, One Gets Utterly Beaten

Very few rivalries in the automotive industry go back as long as the one between Ford’s Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro. In fact, it only took Chevy three years to respond to the Blue Oval’s success back in the early 1960s. Even to this day, it’s hard to say which of the two had a more successful first-generation run in terms of how good the cars really were. Sales-wise, though, it was definitely the Ford.
Fast-forward to 2021 and the rivalry is as strong as it ever was, with the Mustang currently sitting atop the muscle car throne thanks to its wickedly powerful Shelby GT500 variant. The following battle, however, isn’t about finding a perfect match-up.
For one, the Mustang you’re about to watch is an S197-generation car, whereas the Camaro is the much newer sixth-gen model.
The differences don’t stop there. Even though both cars are tuned, the Ford is clearly at a disadvantage because of its six-speed manual transmission. The Camaro SS meanwhile features a faster-shifting eight-speed automatic.
Now, if both cars were stock, they would be pretty evenly matched. Out the gate, the Camaro SS puts down 455 hp and 455 lb-ft (616 Nm) of torque courtesy of a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine. In the case, the Chevy boasts an LT4 supercharger on top of that, plus a heads cam mod for good measure.
As for the S197 Mustang, it’s a 5.0 GT, meaning it’s got a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, which on 91-octane or higher gasoline would put down 412 hp and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque. On regular gasoline, the output drops to 402 hp and 377 lb-ft (511 Nm) of torque. For the purposes of putting on a show in a straight line, a Whipple supercharger was added.
In the end, this was a pretty good fight, with a clear, come-from-behind winner. The result wasn't particularly embarrassing or anything, but rather conclusive.
