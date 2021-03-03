Supercharged Mustang GT 5.0 Takes on a Tuned Camaro SS, One Gets Utterly Beaten

Very few rivalries in the automotive industry go back as long as the one between Ford’s Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro. In fact, it only took Chevy three years to respond to the Blue Oval’s success back in the early 1960s. Even to this day, it’s hard to say which of the two had a more successful first-generation run in terms of how good the cars really were. Sales-wise, though, it was definitely the Ford.

6 photos