Monster 900 WHP Hellcat FBO Races Tuned Mitsubishi Evo, What Just Happened?

Well, this is awkward. If you went into this expecting a good race, you might be a little disappointed. This was nothing less than a massacre. It’s almost funny, hence the laughter you hear as one of the cars pulls away from the other like it was standing still.
It seems YouTuber Can I be Frank recognized the Dodge Charger Hellcat he was sitting in as the favorite, even calling it a “monster.” That’s understandable though. It’s got FBO (full bolt-on) mods, putting down 900 whp – something he revealed in the comments section of the clip.
Now, when your engine is rated at 900 wheel horsepower, that means it’s probably producing a little over 1,000 horses at the crank. That’s a lot of muscle, especially when you’re racing from a roll and don’t have to worry about hooking properly. We must admit, we called it in favor of the modded Hellcat from the get-go.
What about the Mitsubishi Evo, you ask? It “supposedly” had 720 whp, which translates to around 850 hp at the crank. All that from a 2.0-liter engine, mind you (Mitsubishi’s famous 4G63 turbo unit). It also had a stripped interior, which is not to be taken lightly (pun intended). Also, these older Evos don’t weigh much more than a modern-day Ford Fiesta, whereas the Charger Hellcat is pushing 2 tons easily (around 4,500 lbs).
As the two cars line up next to each other, the person riding shotgun in the Hellcat yelled out the old “1,2,3 go!” and then one of these two cars took off like Jerry Seinfeld racing his old high-school nemesis. Alright, here’s a better analogy: imagine a Bugatti Chiron accelerating next to a Camry, and you’d be about right.
After seeing how the race played out, it’s hard to imagine it ending any other way. To be fair, the loser seemed like they maybe let off almost immediately, but that doesn't change what happened.
