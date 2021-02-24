Corvette C7 Z06 Tries Its Luck With a BMW M5 F90 Stage 2, Just Painful To Watch

Does anyone remember how BMW chose to present the F90 M5 back in 2017? The car was teased along with the Need for Speed Payback video game ahead of its official unveiling at the Frankfurt Motor Show that very same year. Now, the only thing more NFS-worthy than a stock F90 M5 is one with Stage 2 mods.
Sure enough, the German sedan was already extremely fast, to begin with. Its power comes from a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, rated at 591 hp (600 PS) and 556 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. All that gets sent to the wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox with Drivelogic, which together with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system helps deliver amazing performance onto the road.
You need just 3.2 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in the F90 M5, and that’s when the car is stock. Insert a Stage 2 modification and you might be hovering around the 3.0 seconds flat mark, if not just under.
The following video’s description doesn’t specify how much power the M5 has, but it’s bound to be more than what its American challenger here brought to play with.
All we know about this C7 Z06 Vette is that it’s got ARH headers (American Racing Headers) and is otherwise factory-standard. That shouldn’t amount to more than a low double-digit horsepower gain, on top of the 650 hp (659 PS) it was given at birth. The Z06 also puts down 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque and should, on paper, be roughly as quick as a non-modified F90 M5 to 60 mph.
In the end, though, betting against an all-wheel drive apex predator saloon like the BMW M5 is never a good idea, especially when you consider the Stage 2 mods. Also, the fact that they raced from a roll instead of a standstill was actually good for the Corvette, keeping the carnage to a minimum. Sort of.
You need just 3.2 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in the F90 M5, and that’s when the car is stock. Insert a Stage 2 modification and you might be hovering around the 3.0 seconds flat mark, if not just under.
The following video’s description doesn’t specify how much power the M5 has, but it’s bound to be more than what its American challenger here brought to play with.
All we know about this C7 Z06 Vette is that it’s got ARH headers (American Racing Headers) and is otherwise factory-standard. That shouldn’t amount to more than a low double-digit horsepower gain, on top of the 650 hp (659 PS) it was given at birth. The Z06 also puts down 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque and should, on paper, be roughly as quick as a non-modified F90 M5 to 60 mph.
In the end, though, betting against an all-wheel drive apex predator saloon like the BMW M5 is never a good idea, especially when you consider the Stage 2 mods. Also, the fact that they raced from a roll instead of a standstill was actually good for the Corvette, keeping the carnage to a minimum. Sort of.