$3.6 Million Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Wows Doug DeMuro, Calls It Amazing

One of the most exclusive hypercars out there, the Pur Sport is the most handling-focused Chiron in production today. Limited to 60 units worldwide, the French model has left Doug DeMuro speechless with the effortless straight-line performance hiding under the veneer of luxury.
Painted in a lovely shade of blue over gloss-finished carbon fiber and black garnish, the quad-turbo land missile comes as standard with a rather sizeable silver box that features the Chiron Pur Sport nameplate on the front and Bugatti logo at the top. Open it, and you’ll find a blue folder, a carbon-fiber box trimmed to match the car, a key fob, a USB stick that reads 1 of 500, the owner’s manual, screws, the front license plate bracket, and a car cover.
One of 500 examples of the breed refers to the total production of the Chiron, regardless of edition and excluding the likes of the Centodieci and Divo. Open the driver’s door, and you’re greeted by an interior so exotic that even Horacio Pagani would be genuinely impressed with the design and quality.
Slightly sportier than a Chiron, the Pur Sport features no fewer than four small dials on the central spine that extends into the dashboard. These display the horsepower, speed, revolutions per minute, and gear you’re in. What’s more, you can customize them from the instrument cluster, and these dials also act as controls for your ventilation and heating systems.
Pop the frunk, and you’ll be slightly baffled by a metal strip that doesn’t appear to have any purpose whatsoever. According to Doug, the French automaker decided on it because federal motor vehicle safety standards would have otherwise forced Bugatti to install an emergency frunk release.
And finally, the driving experience. “It’s terrifying getting in this car. The first thing you think is intimidation,” confessed Doug. “It feels pretty drivable,” but fewer than two seconds of throttle will get you into very serious trouble.
“There are few cars on earth with an acceleration like that,” and I couldn’t agree more because the all-wheel-drive Chiron Pur Sport cranks out 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet (1,600 Nm) of torque. “There’s nothing comparable that I can even explain how the acceleration feels like.”
