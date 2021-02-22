1200 HP Corvette Z06 Drag Races 1927 Dodge Hot Rod Pickup in Twin-Turbo Madness

There's no possible connection between a 15-year-old Corvette and one of those hot rods, right? Well, Hoonigan just forced one by featuring a drag race between this old Z06 and the 1927 Dodge Pickup "Lunch Money Hot Rod."
This is a no-prep drag race, so it's all about who can put down the power better, not just who has more of it. The Corvette, unfortunately, doesn't have the AWD of Ken Block's Mustang. So the 1200 horsepower of the heavily-customized 427 LSX may not have the right grip. But is that really enough when we're dealing with a gigantic power gap?
Sadly, we don't have a precise horsepower number on the 'Vette. the Twin-turbo boost has apparently been turned down, though it can produce somewhere around 1,500 hp when in tryhard mode. Understandably, the guys are shocked to see there's no roll cage in this thing. Perhaps the owner is feeling a little too safe after the old Honda S2000 that was always trying to kill him.
We're huge fans of that hot rod. She's not only fast, but also interesting to look at, but we're afraid it's going to lose. The 1927 Dodge was a star of the 2019 SEMA Show and featured on the Netflix series "Fastest Car." The engine certainly doesn't look like it belongs on a hot rod; it's a pure performance setup based around a 388 LS body. It too has twin turbos, and we've seen it make way more than the claimed 600 horsepower.
So what happens? Well, everybody called it before the race - experience, and traction mattered more, so the pickup took the Corvette's lunch money. The Corvette is faster and more powerful, but it struggles to get going.
