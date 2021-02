Tuned Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Races Corvette C7 Z06, Both Put on a Show

Here’s why: this is a fifth-generation S197 Mustang , powered by a 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which tells us it’s the updated 2011 (or newer) model. It runs a heads cams E85 setup, so it definitely has more power than the stock 412 hp and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque. We’re not sure how much more exactly, but it’s enough for it to hang with a lightly-modded Corvette C7 Z06, which is no small feat.By the way, the 412 hp would have been available using 91-octane or higher gas, otherwise the output would have been 402 hp and 377 lb-ft (511 Nm). As it stands now, it might just as easily put down those figures at the wheels, not the crank.Also, a clear disadvantage is the fact that the driver had to do all the shifting himself, courtesy of a six-speed manual gearbox – this would be the Getrag/Ford MT82 transmission installed on the Mustang GT 5.0 during the previously-mentioned model year update.As for the Corvette C7 Z06 , it’s got a supercharged engine (as opposed to a naturally aspirated one like the Mustang), producing 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque without any additional help. This one also has an intake mod, which will generally give you an extra 20-30 rwhp, meaning the car might be carrying around 700 hp.The fact that this race was so competitive reflects really well on that Mustang, and maybe a little poorly on the Vette.