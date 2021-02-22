Modded Ford Mustang GT Races Corvette Z06, Gets Punished

This Place Making Bugatti Chirons Out of Scrap Metal Will Blow You Away

Codenamed S650 , the next iteration of the Ford Mustang is expected to land next year as a 2023 model. And while the past months have seen the rumor mill going wild, with talks of an all-electric 'Stang completely replacing the suck-squeeze-bang-blow models that have been around since 1964, there seems to be no solid evidence supporting this unofficial chat. 4 photos



Until we get some fresh information on the matter, owners of the current S550 Mustang are fully enjoying the benefits of V8 muscle, albeit not always in the most rational manner, as the racing stunt we have here comes to show.The most recent significant tech update for the Mustang GT , which arrived for the 2018 model year, saw the base eight-cylinder model, if such an adjective is ever fit for the muscle car, receive a magical combination: the 460-hp Gen III Coyote engine and the optional ten-speed automatic transmission.The said tech goodies gift the GT with impressive sprinting abilities, and the aftermarket was more than thrilled to build on these assets. Of course, the balance between the mods fitted to the 5.0-liter V8 and the results needs to be carefully studied before going racing, and it seems like the driver of the Mustang we have here might've skipped that stage.As explained by YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who brought us this adventure, the Blue Oval toy's engine has been gifted with an E85 setup while also losing its catalytic converter. Sure, that kind of mods can deliver respectable muscle, but is it enough to allow the Mustang GT to take on a C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 fitted with the 8-speed automatic?Keep in mind that, in factory trim, the Chevy's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 churns out 650 hp, while the 'Vette is also considerably lighter than the Mustang GT. It's also worth mentioning that the LT4 heart of this particular Z06 had received a cold air intake.Now, none of the differences above stopped the Mustang driver from duking it out with the Corvette, as you'll notice in the clip below. Now, please don't use such street fights as an example and make sure to head over to the drag strip when you feel like racing.Not only will that allow you to keep things on the safe side, but it will also help with getting an even start - you'll notice the drivers experiencing problems with this on their first attempt.