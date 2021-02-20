This Is, by Far, the Most Ridiculous Jaguar E-Type Ever Built

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Drag Races "Rusty Old Truck", Gets Sleeper Punched

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is more than just an insanely fast truck. For one this, is also one of the examples former SRT CEO Ralph Gilles used in an effort to assure us that a vehicle doesn't need the SRT badge in order to benefit from the now-axed performance division engineer's know-how. And until we get to see what Stellantis does with those engineers, now that their base camp has been demolished, why not check out the T-Rex duking it out with a truck that can be used as the definition of a sleeper? 6 photos



As for its opponent, this started out in life as a 1954 International Harvester. Having been with its currently family for four generations, this classic bed machine has long left its stock configuration behind, even though there aren't too many visual clues towards that.



From the outside, the new-age wheels and perhaps the generously-sized exhaust pipe (for those who get to notice it) might show this isn't a factory offering, but nothing can prepare one for the transformation the machine has gone through.



To be more precise, the body of the Harvester now sits on a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado frame. And the 5.3-liter Chevy motor lurking under that old-school hood has received quite a bit of attention, with the list of mods including a Borg Warner turbo, a cam setup borrowed from a Corvette Z06, as well as ARP rod bolts, among others.



We're not aware of the motor's new muscle numbers, but its owners mention that it can take the truck past the quarter-mile point in 11.8 seconds at 114 mph - as is the case with the Ram, this... hybrid truck bets on AWD for its launch.



As the sprinting addicts among you will point out, the official numbers of the TRX show this is almost a second slower in the 1/4-mile.



Then again, the battle we have here is shorter than that - we're looking at an



And you can skip to the 4:46 point of the clip below for a pair of races between the two trucks, but make sure to add a few seconds so you'll allow that turbo to build proper boost.



