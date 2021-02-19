Tuned Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Takes on Built Camaro ZL1, It’s a Massacre

It wasn’t that long ago that SUVs couldn’t even hope to hang with a decent sports car or muscle car in a straight line. Even going back to the original Porsche Cayenne Turbo, one of the world’s first quick SUVs, it could only manage to hit 60 mph in about 5 seconds. So, it would often be an underdog whenever drag raced against some other fast car that weighed less.
In the meantime, engines have gotten more powerful and transmissions faster in terms of shift times, all-wheel-drive systems are more competent, and to be frank, so are the people who modify these cars for ultra-quick acceleration off the line. That's not to say that carmakers don’t already offer stock Launch Control systems for optimal 0-60 purposes.
Here we have two cars built specifically for drag racing, according to the title of the clip. What that means in terms of horsepower is unknown, but even when stock, both the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the Chevy Camaro ZL1 are quite formidable.
The former is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 with 707 hp (717 PS) and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque, while the latter uses a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8, shared with the C7 Corvette Z06. It’s got 650 hp (659 PS and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. On paper, both need 3.5 seconds in order to hit 60 mph (96 kph), but again, these are stock numbers.
What happens when you prep such cars for drag racing? They can easily get under the 3-second mark, although there’s no escaping the fact that the Camaro weighs roughly 1,500 lbs (680 kg) less. Still, can you call out the winner ahead of time? We certainly wouldn’t rush into it.
As a side note, these “competitions” need to take place on a drag strip, not a public street – for so many reasons, but mainly because it's not a controlled environment and is thus unsafe.
