High-Spec Shock Yellow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Convertible up for Grabs

If you’re in the market for a used but not particularly old Chevrolet Camaro, getting your hands on something like this 2021 ZL1 Convertible with just 1,775 miles (2,856 km) on its supercharged V8 engine could be appealing. 29 photos



There’s also a strong contrast between the body and the 20-inch Dark Graphite alloy wheels (with Brembo brakes/silver calipers), as well as the black soft-top and the carbon fiber hood insert, the latter being a $600 option.



Moving on to the Jet Black leather interior, we can easily tell that whoever bought this car originally wasn’t shy about ticking as many boxes on the options list as possible. It’s got Remote Start, Recaro performance seats with red contrast stitching, carbon fiber instrument panel trim (a $500 option), Chevy’s Infotainment 3 Premium system with sat-nav and a back-up camera, plus goodies such as multi-zone climate control and a head-up display.



Then there's a whole lot of suede – on the steering wheel, gear lever, seats, door panels, and center console. Safe to say, it's a really nice interior, by Camaro standards.



The previously mentioned supercharged V8 is a 6.2-liter LT4 unit, and it’s mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Floor the throttle, and you’ll unleash 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque onto the road, same as in the



