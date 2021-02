High-Spec Shock Yellow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Convertible up for Grabs

The car will get auctioned off through Mecum on March 18-20, and we can name several reasons why it’s worth a look. For starters, the Shock Yellow exterior ($395 option) looks flamboyant and should resonate with extroverts everywhere.There’s also a strong contrast between the body and the 20-inch Dark Graphite alloy wheels (with Brembo brakes/silver calipers), as well as the black soft-top and the carbon fiber hood insert, the latter being a $600 option.Moving on to the Jet Black leather interior, we can easily tell that whoever bought this car originally wasn’t shy about ticking as many boxes on the options list as possible. It’s got Remote Start, Recaro performance seats with red contrast stitching, carbon fiber instrument panel trim (a $500 option), Chevy’s Infotainment 3 Premium system with sat-nav and a back-up camera, plus goodies such as multi-zone climate control and a head-up display.Then there’s a whole lot of suede – on the steering wheel, gear lever, seats, door panels, and center console. Safe to say, it’s a really nice interior, by Camaro standards The previously mentioned supercharged V8 is a 6.2-liter LT4 unit, and it’s mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Floor the throttle, and you’ll unleash 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque onto the road, same as in the C7 Corvette Z06 . In a straight line, the Camaro ZL1 will rocket to 60 mph (96 kph) in about 3.5 seconds before maxing out at 198 mph (319 kph).In the end, we would have liked to see this car with the additional 1LE Track Package because it would have looked even more aggressive, thanks to the additional contrasting elements.