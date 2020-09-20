New Porsche 911 Carrera S Drag Races Camaro ZL1, Destruction Follows

5 Old vs. New Audi RS5 Review Proves V8 Is Cooler Than 2.9-Liter Turbo

Surprises, big power, naughty exhaust sounds - these are our main reasons for liking drag races. If seeing a Chevy Camaro ZL1 take on a 911 Carrera is your idea of a good time, then strap in for this entertaining Throttle House video. 4 photos



But then you remember this red 911 took on the



But the Camaro isn't messing around either. The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 produces 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Those are impressive numbers for a car that starts from about $65,000. However, the muscle car is also about 500 lbs heavier, and being front-engined can be a disadvantage in a drag race.



Without a sticky drag strip, the ZL1 might struggle for power, so its driver is asking for the "support of everyone who's on the toilet right now." Way to understand your modern audience guys. But it's not enough, and the Porsche eats the Chevy for breakfast.



The gap generated by launch control is so vast that they decide to do another race. The race suddenly becomes much closer, which suggests that in the real world, the ZL1 could still win many races. All this leaves is the rolling race, where we learn that Porsche's twin-turbo system does indeed respond better than a supercharged V8. It's a $115,000 car; what did you expect?



