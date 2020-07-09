Old vs. New Audi RS5 Review Proves V8 Is Cooler Than 2.9-Liter Turbo

Give Audi $75,000 of your money and they will give you the keys to a brand new RS5 Sportback. It's a wonderfully built quality car with a powerful V6 engine and a practical hatchback. But is it as cool as the old RS5 with the 4.2-liter V8?
We've all had these dilemmas before, especially with German cars. Because of new regulations and stuff like that, the "Big 3" have all downsized their performance engines over the past decade. Maybe the old RS6 with the Lamborghini V10 really wasn't better than the current 4.0 TFSI, but the outcome of the comparison isn't that clear when it comes to the classic RS5, which still feels like a modern car.
It could just be down to our perception. Audi made that 4.2-liter V8 for many years, but it wasn't "cool" until they put it in the back of the R8. So are RS5 owners just imagining having a coupe with a supercar engine? Well, according to this review from the duo at Throttle House, that's not the case, as the old RS really is an epic ride.
We've already seen this naturally-aspirated machine lose to its modern counterpart in a drag race. Both models made the same power, 444 hp (Audi used to say "450 hp", but that was a lie). But the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 has about 50% more torque delivered at low rpm, so it's faster. Yet owning such a car is about more than just acceleration.
With the right exhaust and some other minor mods, the 4.2-liter's high-revving nature becomes an aural treat. Call it an eargasm, if you will. And available for a third of the price of a new model in the second-hand market, it becomes really tempting.
There's more to this than looks and engine size, of course. The 4.2 FSI can be problematic in the reliability department. That 2013 interior feels completely outdated, and as we've already stated, you're going to lose some drag races.
