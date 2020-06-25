Old vs. New Mercedes C63 AMG Review Gives You the Perfect V8 Fix

Call it what you want - the C63 AMG, the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S, or the German Hammer Coupe. This is arguably one of the coolest Mercedes models of all time. Most of that has to do with what's under the hood. But how does a 6.2-liter compare against a twin-turbo 4.0-liter?
This interesting review by the Canadian channel Throttle House was triggered by disappointing rumors from the land of AMG. For many months, auto magazines have been reporting that the C63 would be replaced not by another V8 powerhouse, but by a four-cylinder hybrid. While the reports are mainly speculative, even these two power-drunk reviewers agree that it might happen.
So, most petrolheads agree that a C63 needs to have eight cylinders under its hood. But which ones is better between these two? To find out, we need to first look at the specs, as the classy W204 model from 2013 delivers 451 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque from its naturally aspirated German small-block.
Not having any turbos gives it a very raw feel, as we're sure many of you already know. Being old also makes this affordable, and the fact that it reaches 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds should put off that many people either.
But by comparison, the modern car is way more savage. Two small turbochargers have been attached to the hand-built 4.0-liter giving it an output of 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a 9-speed automatic and RWD, the German juggernaut is able to hit 60 in about 3.7 seconds, making it noticeably quicker. If you'd like, we can also share with you a recent drag race featuring these two.
But outright acceleration is kind of not the point here. And the ownership experience can always be in favor of a classic car with extra character available at an affordable price.
So, most petrolheads agree that a C63 needs to have eight cylinders under its hood. But which ones is better between these two? To find out, we need to first look at the specs, as the classy W204 model from 2013 delivers 451 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque from its naturally aspirated German small-block.
Not having any turbos gives it a very raw feel, as we're sure many of you already know. Being old also makes this affordable, and the fact that it reaches 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds should put off that many people either.
But by comparison, the modern car is way more savage. Two small turbochargers have been attached to the hand-built 4.0-liter giving it an output of 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a 9-speed automatic and RWD, the German juggernaut is able to hit 60 in about 3.7 seconds, making it noticeably quicker. If you'd like, we can also share with you a recent drag race featuring these two.
But outright acceleration is kind of not the point here. And the ownership experience can always be in favor of a classic car with extra character available at an affordable price.