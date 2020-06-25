GMC Yukon Sedan Is Something You Didn’t Expect to See Today

There are car designers, and there are people who mess with their ideas. We call this latter category renderers, and with the flood of editing software and hardware now available, there seems to be no stopping them.
Some of these renderers are talented, others less so, but there is one thing they all have in common: they challenge our imagination by coming up with ideas no one thought of before, or if they did, they never put them into practice. For instance, how many of you have wondered how this or that SUV would look like if it were turned into a sedan?
One of the reasons most of us haven’t asked that question is because who cares about sedan anymore, outside Europe and a bunch of other places? Americans sure don’t, and because of it the locally-born car companies have long stopped making a case for this body style.
What they are making are pickup trucks and SUVs. If they put they mind to it, these two would probably completely wipe out American sedans: just recently, for the first time in history, pickup trucks surpassed sedans in terms of sales. And SUVs are not just sitting around, either.
So why would someone try to envision how an SUV would look like if it were to have a sedan body style? Perhaps because it’s fun, that’s why, and we’ve already seen how a Hummer, a Wrangler and even a G-Class look like when manhandled this way.
For today, here’s a look at how the GMC Yukon would look like in sedan form, as imagined by Australian insurance company Budget Direct. Described by its makers as a blend between the Yukon, a Chrysler 300C and, for some reason, a Rolls-Royce, this thing is surely not something you expected to see today.
Maybe it’s the European in me, but this rendering here doesn’t look half bad. A Yukon sedan is certainly something more eye-pleasing than the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in the same form. But of course the odds of getting it in real life are worse than zero, so don’t fret if you don’t like it.
