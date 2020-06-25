The M5. A Submarine Super-Yacht That Offers a Cruise Through the North Pole

Pininfarina Battista CGI Gets the Ferrari Badges It Deserves, Double Exhaust Too

For so many years, the names Pininfarina and Ferrari had been inseparable, but the two companies bearing the names of their founders have long split paths. 6 photos



The Maranello outfit went on to develop its new models in-house at the Centro Stile Ferrari, while the Cambiano-based design firm continued working with other manufacturers while also starting the development of its first-ever own-badged car. Well, hypercar, to be more exact.



The kWh battery pack from depleting in just two admittedly very enjoyable minutes.



Sounds like the perfect electric car to wear a Ferrari badge, right? The legendary Italian carmaker is famous for saying the pure EV technology hasn't yet reached the point that would make it viable for a Ferrari model, but we've had hybrid Ferraris for some time now and they are the quite the performers.



But Luca Serafini, a designer from Modena, stayed true to the current state of affairs at Ferrari when he imagined this cross model that would reignite the old collaboration between Pininfarina and Ferrari. That's why the "unicorn from a parallel world," as he describes it, gets a twin double exhaust together with the iconic red paint and yellow prancing horse badges in its transformation into one of Maranello's finest. Unsurprisingly, considering the long years Pininfarina spent working with Ferrari, the new look suits the Battista just fine.