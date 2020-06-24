The Bollinger B2: The Way the Tesla Cypertruck Should Have Looked

5 Spend a Day at the Ferrari F1 Simulator in Maranello, on the Cheap

3 Hugh Jackman in Talks for Enzo Ferrari Role in Upcoming Michael Mann Biopic

1 Megan Fox Never Washed Michael Bay’s Ferrari for the Transformers Audition

More on this:

1,000 HP Ferrari SF90 Stradale Powerslides Like It's Nothing on Fiorano Track

The Italian hybrid hypercar sure can make those rear wheels spin and, for a car engineered for maximum grip, has no problem pulling a powerslide at the lowest of speeds. 9 photos



That's what "Pista di Fiorano" must feel like for



I'm kidding, of course, a lot of other brands have similar setups and still use the 'Ring to hone their vehicles or prove a point, something Ferrari doesn't necessarily agree with. The company is known for not releasing official Nürburgring lap times for its models, though that didn't stop independent outlets from testing the



Anyway, Ferrari has built a strong-enough image for itself over the years to have everyone convinced its cars are fast without the need for lap times. Suffices to look at the PHEV (yup, it can suck electrons out of a power outlet just like a



When the SF90 Stradale wants to go fast, it can do so up to a speed of 211 mph (340 km/h) and accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds. It is the epitome of Ferrari models for a reason, and these numbers clearly show it.



That being said, watching all the technical prowess that went into the making of this car being used for something as trifle as powerslides would feel insulting, but powerslides are always cool no matter what, so we'll let it go. Besides, the ease with which the SF90 breaks that grip and sends the rear end out strafing is something to be admired. As, I'm sure, are the images shot during this outing by the photographer in the Fiat 500L.

When I was ten or so, I had a dream I found a door hidden behind the clothes hanging in my closet that lead to a full-size indoor basketball court with shiny new wood flooring, floodlights, Plexiglas backboard, orange hoops, white netting - the lot. It was all mine and I could use it and invite my friends whenever I felt like it.That's what "Pista di Fiorano" must feel like for Ferrari every day. It is the company's private racetrack where it can take any of its cars whenever it feels like with no questions asked. Forget about the Nürburgring industry pool days, those are for the peasants who don't own their circuit.I'm kidding, of course, a lot of other brands have similar setups and still use the 'Ring to hone their vehicles or prove a point, something Ferrari doesn't necessarily agree with. The company is known for not releasing official Nürburgring lap times for its models, though that didn't stop independent outlets from testing the performance of Maranello's finest on the world's toughest track.Anyway, Ferrari has built a strong-enough image for itself over the years to have everyone convinced its cars are fast without the need for lap times. Suffices to look at the SF90 Stradale 's specs to realize this vehicle's potential. The(yup, it can suck electrons out of a power outlet just like a Toyota Prius) comes with a hybrid powertrain that fuses a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with three electric motors (two at the front, one at the back) for a total of 1,000 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of maximum torque.When the SF90 Stradale wants to go fast, it can do so up to a speed of 211 mph (340 km/h) and accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds. It is the epitome of Ferrari models for a reason, and these numbers clearly show it.That being said, watching all the technical prowess that went into the making of this car being used for something as trifle as powerslides would feel insulting, but powerslides are always cool no matter what, so we'll let it go. Besides, the ease with which the SF90 breaks that grip and sends the rear end out strafing is something to be admired. As, I'm sure, are the images shot during this outing by the photographer in the Fiat 500L.