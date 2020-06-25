Jay Leno Drives the Worst Ferrari Enzo Kit Car Ever, the Fierri Enzo

4 Jay Leno Takes the Cybertruck for a Drive and Nothing Breaks

As of this week, the Fierri is even a TV star, even more than it was before, thanks to an appearance on Jay Leno’s Garage and being driven around by the man himself. You can see the video of the appearance below, at the bottom of the page. Right next is the documentary that Car Bros made of the Fierri’s attendance at The Quail and how it was all made possible thanks to a campaign on KickStarter.



The Fierri is partly owned by Michael Coyne of Car Bros. A couple of years back, he paid some $4,000 (in real money) to a guy who owned the Fierri. To this day, he hasn’t been able to figure out whether that dude honestly thought the car was cool or was in on the joke all along. When Coyne came along, the Fierri had been laying in a field for years, so it was in considerable disrepair.



Coyne brought it home and started working on it, but he eventually brought in a real mechanic to work through the many issues it had. All repairs ahead of The Quail brought the car’s value up to $10,000, but Coyne still says it’s worth nothing because it’s a piece of junk.



Leno agrees. He initially says the car isn't "so bad," but "it's not good, either." Asked what it would take for him to buy it and add it to his collection, Leno's answer speaks volumes for what he thinks of this sacrilegious thing that dares pass itself for an Enzo: "mental illness."



Still, the Fierri is a natural on camera and brings the LOLs, so there’s that. Enjoy (plus a double serving of double denim).



