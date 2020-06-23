Jay Leno Seems Completely Sold on Teslas in Half-Hour Model Y Test Drive

The CityQ Car-eBike, the Indecisive Electric Bike With Car Functionality

After juggling between the two for a while, he dedicated himself to completely to his number one passion. Aside from a strong YouTube channel, he also joined CNBC with the "Jay Leno's Garage" show where he goes around the country looking for cool cars and their stories while also getting to drive them, so after lots of years interviewing VIPs, he's probably living the dream.Not that he's complaining about his very financially lucrative time spent with "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." After all, he's currently sitting on a car collection that's worth in the region of $52 million, and a few tens of thousands of those dollars are taken up by the Tesla Model S Jay owns.Leno's ties with Tesla go even further back than the 2015 Model S . In fact, Elon was a guest on the show way back in 2008 when the Palo Alto company was merely starting its journey with the Lotus -based Roadster. We've seen the pair meet up once more in Leno's recent video on the Cybertruck , where the host joined a very select group of individuals who have driven Tesla's upcoming electric pickup truck, to a lot of people's envy, I would imagine.On every occasion Jay has spoken about Tesla, he's been full of praise for Elon Musk's enterprise. Not only does he appreciate the performance on offer, but he also mentions the fact it's an American brand that tries to have as many parts as possible produced locally, which is helpful for the country's economy.His favorable stance is eased by the fact he seems to be at peace with the thought of EVs taking over in the coming years, at least as day to day drivers. That comes from a man who unquestionably enjoys his gasoline engines and has driven pretty much everything with wheels on this planet - and yet your average diesel truck driver still can't get to grips with it.We'll let you see for yourself what Leno has to say about Tesla 's electric crossover, but it shouldn't come as a surprise that it is very positive. Anyone who's ever driven a vehicle with the purpose of reviewing it will tell you that preconceptions play a huge part: if you go in hell-bent on demolishing the car, you'll always find things to pick on; if, on the other hand, you love the brand, you will involuntarily focus on the positives. It takes a very special experience to derail you off your pre-set tracks.