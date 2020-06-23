The Bollinger B2: The Way the Tesla Cypertruck Should Have Looked

This, on the other hand, is the Bollinger B2. Just have a look at the photo gallery and nod your head in an agreeable fashion. That’s what I did when I realized what this truck really is.
“It was time we did something new. I just wanted to build the best truck without compromise,” says Robert Bollinger, Founder and CEO of the company.
Folks, this is an all-electric truck. All-wheel-drive, all-aluminum, dual-motor, with a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and a 200-mile (322 km) EPA-rated range.
Sure, not as far as the Tesla, but for only 50 less miles on range, I’d much rather be caught driving one of these. Plus, city driving, with the B2’s regenerative brakes, pushes the range further than 200 miles.
Yeah, I’ll agree that the body may seem very chopped and squared off, but no one’s judging Mercedes. Don’t worry, all of this truck is made with a certain purpose in mind, but before we get the there, let me lay out some more details for you guys.
The B2 comes stock with 614 possible horses and a massive 120kWh battery. Since it crunches out 668 lb-ft (906 Nm) of torque, that old tree-stump shouldn’t be a problem. A 5,000-pound (2,268 kg) payload capacity. A 7,500-pound (3,402 kg) towing capacity. 15-inch (38 cm) clearance. Removable back-seats…Hold on a minute. This thing sounds like a real truck!
The bed is four feet wide, but its length can vary by easily removing components from the truck. Removable glass, doors, roof-panels, windshield, and even rear-seats, are all designed to offer the possibility of carrying 8-foot, 16-foot, and 19-foot cargo.
Let’s not forget that it is electric, so we can’t escape the long charging times. Or can we? Three different charging possibilities exist: 110 volts, with an unspecified charge time; 220 volts, with a charge time of ten hours; and a DC Fast charge of 75 minutes.
Just look at that dash folks! Simple. Stylish. Minimal. These are just a few of the words I’d use to describe this interior. It’s got that old-school feel to it that reminds me of an old hot-rod. But the 7,000-pound trailer I’m towing reminds me I’m in a truck.
Let us use your imagination. Close your eyes. You pull up to a red light and to your left is a Cybertruck. Sure, it’s a Tesla, but you still giggle a bit. You’re a good-looking man or woman, so you want to be in a good-looking truck. And this just might be the right balance between the soft-hearted environmentalist in you and your gas-guzzling alter ego.
“It was time we did something new. I just wanted to build the best truck without compromise,” says Robert Bollinger, Founder and CEO of the company.
Folks, this is an all-electric truck. All-wheel-drive, all-aluminum, dual-motor, with a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and a 200-mile (322 km) EPA-rated range.
Sure, not as far as the Tesla, but for only 50 less miles on range, I’d much rather be caught driving one of these. Plus, city driving, with the B2’s regenerative brakes, pushes the range further than 200 miles.
Yeah, I’ll agree that the body may seem very chopped and squared off, but no one’s judging Mercedes. Don’t worry, all of this truck is made with a certain purpose in mind, but before we get the there, let me lay out some more details for you guys.
The B2 comes stock with 614 possible horses and a massive 120kWh battery. Since it crunches out 668 lb-ft (906 Nm) of torque, that old tree-stump shouldn’t be a problem. A 5,000-pound (2,268 kg) payload capacity. A 7,500-pound (3,402 kg) towing capacity. 15-inch (38 cm) clearance. Removable back-seats…Hold on a minute. This thing sounds like a real truck!
The bed is four feet wide, but its length can vary by easily removing components from the truck. Removable glass, doors, roof-panels, windshield, and even rear-seats, are all designed to offer the possibility of carrying 8-foot, 16-foot, and 19-foot cargo.
Let’s not forget that it is electric, so we can’t escape the long charging times. Or can we? Three different charging possibilities exist: 110 volts, with an unspecified charge time; 220 volts, with a charge time of ten hours; and a DC Fast charge of 75 minutes.
Just look at that dash folks! Simple. Stylish. Minimal. These are just a few of the words I’d use to describe this interior. It’s got that old-school feel to it that reminds me of an old hot-rod. But the 7,000-pound trailer I’m towing reminds me I’m in a truck.
Let us use your imagination. Close your eyes. You pull up to a red light and to your left is a Cybertruck. Sure, it’s a Tesla, but you still giggle a bit. You’re a good-looking man or woman, so you want to be in a good-looking truck. And this just might be the right balance between the soft-hearted environmentalist in you and your gas-guzzling alter ego.