The Bollinger B2: The Way the Tesla Cypertruck Should Have Looked

5 Airstream Globetrotter Is Helping Miranda Lambert Discover the Joys of Glamping

2 Tom Cruise Won’t Be Living Out of an RV After All, Even If It’s a Luxury One

1 Mike Fisher Recovers Stolen 1975 Ford F-250 Truck With Help From Social Media

More on this:

Lil Yacthy Totals Ferrari 488 Hydroplaning in Atlanta

Lil Yachty may be young (he’s 22) but he’s already considered one of the most promising rappers out there. With a net worth of $8 million over a career of just 6 years, it’s no surprise he’s developed a taste for exotics. 22 photos



The good news is that Lil Yachty was not injured too badly in the crash. Emergency responders were called at the scene and they did see to the rapper, who was complaining of pain in his arm.



The bad news is that the Spider is a complete write-off: according to the celebrity publication, it smashed against a concrete barrier on the shoulder of the highway after the 22-year-old rapper lost control. There is no mention of the speed he was traveling at, but eyewitness say there was a lot of standing water on the road. A photo of the wreck shows the extent of the damage; you will find it in the tweet at the bottom of the page.



As news of the crash spread online, commenters couldn’t help but notice the bitter irony in the rapper’s moniker (Lil Yachty, but he also calls himself the Concrete Boy Boat on social media) and the fact that his car hydroplaned. The jokes basically write themselves.



That said, considering the rapper wasn’t hurt, he will probably not be shedding too many tears over the crash. Sure, the 488 was good for bragging rights on social media but it’s not like he’s hurting for cash or finds his garage suddenly empty.



Lil Yachty owns a considerable fleet, including another Ferrari, a Bentley and a G-Class, so he has plenty to choose from. Regardless of whether he wants to actually drive them or to just sit and pose on them for clout.



Lil Yachty wrecked his Ferrari — in Atlanta. Rapper would've hydroplaned. Luckily, he escaped with minor injuries. (@TMZ) pic.twitter.com/l4Qiaisnoo — Rap Deck (@RapDeck_US) June 23, 2020 Ferrari 488 Spider was one of these exotics on his fleet, until not long ago. He totaled it on Georgia State Route 400 on Monday morning, after what TMZ calls a bad case of hydroplaning.The good news is that Lil Yachty was not injured too badly in the crash. Emergency responders were called at the scene and they did see to the rapper, who was complaining of pain in his arm.The bad news is that the Spider is a complete write-off: according to the celebrity publication, it smashed against a concrete barrier on the shoulder of the highway after the 22-year-old rapper lost control. There is no mention of the speed he was traveling at, but eyewitness say there was a lot of standing water on the road. A photo of the wreck shows the extent of the damage; you will find it in the tweet at the bottom of the page.As news of the crash spread online, commenters couldn’t help but notice the bitter irony in the rapper’s moniker (Lil Yachty, but he also calls himself the Concrete Boy Boat on social media) and the fact that his car hydroplaned. The jokes basically write themselves.That said, considering the rapper wasn’t hurt, he will probably not be shedding too many tears over the crash. Sure, the 488 was good for bragging rights on social media but it’s not like he’s hurting for cash or finds his garage suddenly empty.Lil Yachty owns a considerable fleet, including another Ferrari, a Bentley and a G-Class, so he has plenty to choose from. Regardless of whether he wants to actually drive them or to just sit and pose on them for clout.