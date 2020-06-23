Land Rover Adds Pop-Up Roof Tent to the Defender 110 for Some Serious Glamping

5 This Is What Happens When Ferrari Steps on People’s Toes

4 The Strict Rules of Ferrari Ownership: You Don’t Choose, Ferrari Chooses You

2 The Ferrari Myths Hollywood Has Sold You On

1 Second Ferrari Enzo Ever Built is Like a Time Capsule

Hugh Jackman in Talks for Enzo Ferrari Role in Upcoming Michael Mann Biopic

When Hollywood goes back to work after months of hiatus due to the ongoing health crisis, Michael Mann may finally start shooting his long-delayed and much-troubled Enzo Ferrari production. And he may also have found a lead during this lockdown phase. 17 photos



According to unnamed but admittedly reliable sources, Jackman is “being lined up for the lead role,” which means he’s still in negotiations with the director and the studio. Once casting is made official, it should get the ball rolling on the production, assuming current restrictions in the movie industry are lifted.



Along the years, Jackman has proved he can do pretty much anything, from serious drama to comedy, to singing (live singing, no less) and, of course, beefed-up superheroes in the middle of an existential crisis. Playing the controversial, fiery “Commendatore” should be right up his alley.



Based on Brock Yates’ book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine, the film will supposedly center on the summer of 1957 when Ferrari decided to take part in the 1957 Mille Miglia, the 1,000-mile race across Italy. Presumably, this would also include the tragedy near Guidizzolo that claimed 11 lives, including of five children spectators.



Other details of the biopic have not been made public as of the time of press. The film is still in pre-production and its fate is pending on health precautions that should be adapted across the film industry once regular working hours are resumed.



That said, reports of Jackman’s attachment show that interest in racing movies is still high and not just for car enthusiasts: one of the greatest accomplishments of last year’s Director and producer Michael Mann has long been trying to get the Ferrari biopic off the ground. At one point, it was supposed to start shooting in 2016 and have Christian Bale as lead, but plans fell through for a variety of reasons. Hugh Jackman is now being attached to the role, though nothing has been made official yet, Esquire reports.According to unnamed but admittedly reliable sources, Jackman is “being lined up for the lead role,” which means he’s still in negotiations with the director and the studio. Once casting is made official, it should get the ball rolling on the production, assuming current restrictions in the movie industry are lifted.Along the years, Jackman has proved he can do pretty much anything, from serious drama to comedy, to singing (live singing, no less) and, of course, beefed-up superheroes in the middle of an existential crisis. Playing the controversial, fiery “Commendatore” should be right up his alley.Based on Brock Yates’ book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine, the film will supposedly center on the summer of 1957 when Ferrari decided to take part in the 1957 Mille Miglia, the 1,000-mile race across Italy. Presumably, this would also include the tragedy near Guidizzolo that claimed 11 lives, including of five children spectators.Other details of the biopic have not been made public as of the time of press. The film is still in pre-production and its fate is pending on health precautions that should be adapted across the film industry once regular working hours are resumed.That said, reports of Jackman’s attachment show that interest in racing movies is still high and not just for car enthusiasts: one of the greatest accomplishments of last year’s Ford v Ferrari was to make car movies appealing to non-car enthusiasts through compelling storytelling.