Nick Heidfeld Is Driving the 1,900 HP Pininfarina Battista into Production

About a year ago, one of the biggest names in car design, Pininfarina, announced it is finally ready to make its own-badged car. And not just a car, but a 1,900 horsepower electric monster that is sure to be remembered for decades to come.
The car is called the Battista and was shown for the first time at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It’s not clear what the company has been up to since then, but as this year’s Swiss auto event nears, an exciting announcement for those expecting to see the car on the road was made.
The Italians say they have begun the test and development program for the hypercar, and will continue to tweak it for the next few months. The program is run under the guidance of Rene Wollmann, the former head of Mercedes-AMG’s Project One.
Testing means the car will have to travel quite the number of track and road miles to smooth out any mechanical imperfections. Tasked with driving it is former Formula 1 driver Nick Heidfeld.
“The mule vehicles running the chassis and powertrain concepts for Battista have already achieved 80 per cent of their performance capability without issue,” said in a statement Wollmann.
“In the next six months we will progress to delivering a thrilling pure-electric hypercar that seamlessly produces 1,900 hp and 2,300 Nm torque across a range of driving modes to suit varying environments. Our clients cannot wait to experience this performance alongside Nick Heidfeld.”
The huge horsepower and torque numbers mentioned by Wollmann are generated by four electric motors, one for each of the wheels. They take their power from a 120 kWh battery pack, the same deployed in the Rimac C_Two. The above numbers translate into an acceleration figure of under 2 seconds.
Pininfarina says the first Battista will be delivered in Cambiano, Italy at the end of the year.
