Lexus RC F vs. the Germans: Old C63, New C63, V8 M3 and M4

Feeling down and bored sitting around the house with nothing to do? We've got the perfect cure for that, a drag race where the Lexus RC F goes up against the modern BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63 S, plus the old versions of those cars that had naturally aspirated V8s.
It's completely pointless and irrelevant, but we've already watched a bunch of times. You know... just to make sure it's a fun one. Starting our highlights with the star of the show, we know that it's not particularly good at drag racing yet sounds amazing.
It is, of course, the Lexus RC F, a Track Edition in this case, though that doesn't do anything for the engine. It's still the familiar 5.0-liter V8 with 477 hp and 530 Nm of torque running through an 8-speed automatic gearbox to the rear wheels.
Trying to prove there may be a replacement for displacement, we have the BMW M4. It's not really new, and it came in the lowest-powered version, pushing 430 hp and 550 Nm of torque. BMW's twin-turbo 3-liter is hooked up to a quick 7-speed DCT. However, we've all seen these cars spinning their wheels off the line.
Its ancestor, the E90 M3 packs the only BMW 4-liter V8 with 420 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It's one of the best-sounding German engines of all time, but it too cannot drive straight, especially on a wet track.
Finally, there are two AMG C63 models. The fresh C63 S has some fancy paint and the scariest engine here, a 4-liter bi-turbo V8 with 510 hp. But if you're into the classics, the W204 C63 is also here, boasting 6.2-liter naturally-aspirated V8 with 460 hp. That's not too bad for something bought for a third of the price of a new one.
We love the fact that the old C63 has beaten the new one off the line. But we've watched enough of these videos to know the M4 is faster.
