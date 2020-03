Lexus RC F vs. the Germans: Old C63, New C63, V8 M3 and M4

DCT

It's completely pointless and irrelevant, but we've already watched a bunch of times. You know... just to make sure it's a fun one. Starting our highlights with the star of the show, we know that it's not particularly good at drag racing yet sounds amazing.It is, of course, the Lexus RC F , a Track Edition in this case, though that doesn't do anything for the engine. It's still the familiar 5.0-liter V8 with 477 hp and 530 Nm of torque running through an 8-speed automatic gearbox to the rear wheels.Trying to prove there may be a replacement for displacement, we have the BMW M4. It's not really new, and it came in the lowest-powered version, pushing 430 hp and 550 Nm of torque. BMW's twin-turbo 3-liter is hooked up to a quick 7-speed. However, we've all seen these cars spinning their wheels off the line.Its ancestor, the E90 M3 packs the only BMW 4-liter V8 with 420 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It's one of the best-sounding German engines of all time, but it too cannot drive straight, especially on a wet track.Finally, there are twoC63 models. The fresh C63 S has some fancy paint and the scariest engine here, a 4-liter bi-turbo V8 with 510 hp. But if you're into the classics, the W204 C63 is also here, boasting 6.2-liter naturally-aspirated V8 with 460 hp. That's not too bad for something bought for a third of the price of a new one.We love the fact that the old C63 has beaten the new one off the line. But we've watched enough of these videos to know the M4 is faster.