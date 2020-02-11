Modernized E90 BMW M3 Looks Sleek, No Huge Kidney Grilles Here

View this post on Instagram

My latest edit, a modenized E90 M3..what do you think?! @ Watch me edit similar cars on my YouTube channel (link in bio) #Bmw #M3 #BmwM3 #E90 #E90M3 #BmwE90 #Saloon #DCT #BmwLife #BmwNation #SupercarsOfLondon #3Series #E92 #E92M3 #BmwE92 #E93 #G20 #330i #XDrive #F90 #M5 #BmwM5 #F90M5 #G14 #G15 #M8 #SMG #E60 #CarRendering

A post shared by Car Renders & Photography (@j.b.cars) on Feb 2, 2020 at 12:00pm PST