Modernized E90 BMW M3 Looks Sleek, No Huge Kidney Grilles Here

This year is an important one for BMW fans who prefer to shop outside the carmaker's SUV range and that's because 2020 should bring us both the second-generation 4 Series and the G80 M3. And one of the things these two will probably have in common involves the humongous kidney grilles - these have been leaked for the coupe, but are also a probability for the super-sedan. But what if we were to look at the idea of a fresh M3 using a different perspective?
The pixel painting that's now hanged on our screens comes to offer us an interesting alternative to the G80 M3 (you'll find a leaked pic of the posterior, along with spyshots of the upcoming model in the gallery above), namely a modernized E90 M3.
Why the E90? The answer is simple: this was the only incarnation of the super-sedan to pack a V8 and now that the low-emissions pressure is only growing, it's basically impossible for that vee-eight to make a comeback.
Digital label J.B. Cars has chosen to bring the look of 2007-2013 M3 up to date, albeit without targeting the front end of the performance four-door (this way we can be 100 percent certain that those humongous grilles won't be present).
On a more serious note, let's zoom in on the transformation, which can be seen in the social media post at the bottom of the page, so we can notice the updated elements. The list is led by the taillights, which have G20 3 Series (the current model) written all over them.
Then we have the discreet trunk lid lip spoiler, along with the blacked-out roof. Keep in mind that the latter gives the impression that the car is lower, which is always a good thing.
Then again, we mustn't overlook the wheels (yes, those are carbon-ceramic brakes in there), along with the fender grilles.
Of course, mixes involving now-old and new design elements will always split opinions and there's no reason for this one to be different.
