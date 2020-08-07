Tesla Model S vs. 3 vs. X vs. Y: The S3XY Performance Drag Race Is Here

This drag race is so good it makes clickbait look dull. It's got every car Tesla currently makes, the S, the 3, the X and the Y. Best of all, they're all Performance models.
Ever found yourself looking at the Tesla website's main page, wondering what a 4-way drag race between these cars would look like? Well, wonder no more, as Canadian magazine Throttle House made it happen. The presenters seem smug, and they deserve to be, but they did have help from Tesla Owners Online.
The two black cars are the old-timers, the Model S P100D and the Model X 100D. Time and time again, these two have shown to be surprisingly quick, and since both of them are present in 2020MY form, you shouldn't be worried about performance losses.
These two cars also have the Ludicrous launch and the "Cheetah Mode," where the suspension hunkers down to give you the best possible launch. Meanwhile, the newer Model 3 and Model Y don't have access to such trickery. But they are light and quick.
To make the result of the test as valid as possible, all four cars were "filled up" at the same time, giving them a very similar state of charge. We're sure some will find ways to dispute the outcome, but from where we stand, all is as expected.
The Model S accelerates like it found out batteries are on sale. Its lead over the other cars is commanding. Meanwhile, the plucky Model 3 shows that it can do more with less by putting its nose in front of the fat boy with the falcon doors. Eventually, the X catches up, but we wouldn't call that a victory. In the last place, we have the newest Tesla here, the Model Y, which still isn't that bad considering this company. It's like losing a beauty contest to Bella Hadid or being not quite as rich as Jeff Bezos.
