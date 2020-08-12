The Story Behind This Custom MV Agusta Brutale 675 Is Genuinely Inspiring

Google Opens Up Android Auto to More Types of Apps

DOHC three-cylinder powerplant and a six-speed transmission. The four-stroke mill had a displacement of 675cc, producing as much as 108 bhp and a solid 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) of torque output.



This sheer power made Brutale 675 perfectly capable of reaching a top speed of an astounding 140 mph (225 kph). For exceptional braking power, its front brakes featured 320mm (12.6 inches) discs and Brembo four-piston, radially mounted calipers. At the rear, we would find a 220mm (8.66 inches) disc, accompanied by a Brembo twin-piston caliper.



Additionally, Marzocchi 43mm inverted front forks and a Sachs single rear shock for its suspension, along with MV Agusta Brutale’s muscular overall appearance make this one hell of a ride!







Houng would happily work at an auto repairs shop for as little as $100 a month, with the intent of gaining as much practical knowledge as possible on each and every aspect of how a motorcycle works. He grew evermore confident and began approaching several other workshops, where he was taught how to use a variety of manufacturing tools.



By the age of 22, Houng was ambitiously designing his very first custom two-wheeler, but things were about to take an unexpected turn for the worse. While riding his motorcycle, he was hit by a car in a severe road accident. Doctors later told him that he was lucky not to have suffered even more serious injuries, but a severed nerve plexus in his right arm led to a degeneration of every muscle from the shoulder, all the way down to his hand.







After a partial recovery, he was able to make limited use of the right arm and decided to continue pursuing his dream of entering the AMD World Championships of Bike Building. When a customer came along with his 2013 MV Agusta Brutale 675 and requested to have it turned into a retro, yet muscular café racer, Queen Huong seized the opportunity.



His design was inspired by MV’s classic MotoGP racers and the project took as many as six months to complete. Traditional metal shaping techniques were used to craft the new bodywork by hand, including its tank, fender, fairing and tail. We also notice the addition of a belly pan that frames Brutale 675’s engine.







Furthermore, OneHandMade’s Brutale 675 was provided with an upgraded Brembo master cylinder, a Kingsman seat and high-performance Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V2 tires. The concealed turn signals and the new alloy grips come from Motogadget, while a golden EK chain has been added to suit the Brembo brakes of the same color. The fact that all of this has been done by one man is awe-inspiring!



There is only thing that hasn’t been completed in-house; the paintwork. MV Agusta Brutale 675’s black and silver finish has been done at Incross Custom Art.



At the 2019 AMD World Championships of Bike Building, this marvel placed ninth in the Street Performance class, and OneHandMade’s Queen Huong is only getting started.



