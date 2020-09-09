C8 Corvette Races 992 Carrera S and, to a Lesser Degree, 2021 Toyota Supra

The Toyota Supra has received an update for the 2021 model year that also includes a considerable power boost. The previous output of 335 horsepower has been jacked up to 382 while the maximum torque remained largely the same (365 lb-ft (495 Nm) to 368 lb-ft (500 Nm).
That's an 14 percent increase in power, which is definitely something, but it looks like the new muscle is draining some of the blood that would have otherwise gone to the Supra's head. How else can you explain the fact it's going against a Chevrolet Corvette C8 and a Porsche 992 Carrera S in a drag race?
The Supra's odds look grim the moment you start glancing over the American sportscar's spec sheet. Its V8 engine produces 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque, which is in a completely different ballpark than the Japanese contender. It may be a tad heavier, but as we've seen over and over again, a massive torque difference is always enough to counter having a few extra donuts after dinner.
And then there's the Porsche 992 Carrera S, the second from the bottom 911 superior only to the plain vanilla Carrera version. It doesn't sound too impressive when you put it like that, and yet everybody knows by now what Porsches can do.
Plus, it's not like its credentials are anything to laugh at. The 3.0-liter flat-six produces 450 hp and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) of torque, landing the German coupe squarely between the other two cars. Well, maybe not so squarely. However, this is a Porsche, which means those numbers are the very least you can expect from it.
No matter how you look at all the data we've gone through so far, you can't anticipate what's about to happen in the video below. And even if you do have an idea, you're probably underestimating the extent at which the battering takes place. The drag race situation is a bit reversed on the track, yet the guys suspect it may be down to the difference in tire quality. Which they don't seem to realize could mean the gap in acceleration might actually turn into a rift.
