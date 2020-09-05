Audi RS5 Destroys BMW M4 and Alfa Romeo Giulia in Drag Race

The twin-turbo BMW M4 has to be the most drag raced car of the last decade. But it can't retire just yet, not when challengers arrive in the form of the Audi RS5 and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.
These three cars are direct rivals. However, Carwow wasn't able to secure the models which would have made the race fair. More specifically, the BMW M4 is in its base spec, which means it's got the least amount of power.
BMW will reveal the new M3 and M4 shortly, and those will have just as much hp as the Giulia QV. However, in this case, the European specifications of the green M4 read 431 PS or 425 hp Meanwhile, the Italian car makes 510 PS or 503 hp.
But to our eye, the M4 doesn't look stock. The wheels and carbon fiber aero wouldn't have been there when it came out. And is that exhaust really stock? However, the hero of the race is the blue Audi RS5 Coupe. While its 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 only makes 450 PS, or 444 hp. But this is sent to all four wheels, whereas the Alfa and Bimmer are both driven just by their rear tires.
This has to be the Carwow video with the most attempts we've seen in a long time. The flag lady needs a bonus after all the times she let Mat have another chance. However, no matter what they do, the RS5 always wins. Good thing BMW also put AWD in their new M3/M4.
The bad news is this feature won't go into production until the summer of 2021 aka the 2022 model year. So the RS5 can potentially call itself king until then. On the other hand, they're going from a DCT to an automatic, si the reaction times you see in the rolling race will be gone.
