Bugatti Chiron Sport Races Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, Veyron L'Or Blanc

Named after Monegasque racing driver Louis Chiron, the second hypercar from Bugatti under the supervision of the Volkswagen Group is an impressive piece of kit. Although not as trailblazing as the Veyron, the quad-turbo land missile is stupidly quick off the line and tremendously fast in a straight line.
During the Supercar Owners Circle 2020 in Gstaad, two examples of the Chiron Sport were filmed by Automotive Mike doing their thing downtown, on mountainous roads, and on the landing strip of the local airport. One of the cars combines green with naked carbon fiber while the other features white paintwork over black for the horseshoe grille, wheels, and rear bumper.
These babies are both show and go, though, as you’ll find out from the following video from the 5:24 mark. We’re first treated to the green-and-carbon Chiron racing against the one-of-none L’Or Blanc special edition of the Veyron, which is estimated at $2.4 million thanks to fine porcelain garnish.
Up next, the white-painted Chiron Sport dukes it out with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster that sounds incredible under acceleration, drowning the W16 of the Bugatti by the time the driver shifts into second gear. Despite the aural pleasure it offers, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese has no way of winning this race because the 6.5-liter V12 isn’t potent enough.
770 metric ponies compared to 1,500 PS is one thing, but the torque ratings speak volumes at 720 versus 1,600 Nm. As a rule of thumb, acceleration depends on the amount of torque at the wheels while horsepower influences the car’s top speed in accordance to gearing. Obviously enough, the limited-edition Lamborghini never stood a chance against the French hypercar.
Priced at 2.65 million euros before options, the Chiron Sport differs from the Chiron through the design of the wheels and better handling in the twisties. In addition to these changes, the Sport is also 18 kilograms lighter thanks to carbon fiber, thinner glass for the rear window, and a new exhaust deflector.
