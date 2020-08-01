Cristiano Ronaldo’s Newest Toys Are a Bugatti Centodieci and a Yacht

Every single day of the year is a good day to be Cristiano Ronaldo. He is not just one of the most esteemed and highest-paid professional sportsmen in the world, he is also – as of recently – the official new owner of a limited-edition Bugatti Centodieci.
News that Ronaldo had treated himself to a Centodieci started making the rounds at the end of March this year. At the time, not many details were known about the transaction, except that it had taken place before the Centodieci presentation at Pebble Beach last year – which was hardly surprising, since it had already sold out when it happened. Only 10 such cars will ever be made, and Ronaldo was able to get on that very short list.
As Bugatti said back then, when contacted for comment, Ronaldo is “part of the Bugatti family.” This is a prerequisite for getting on the list for a limited-edition, as it happens with all luxury carmakers. Ronaldo has an impressive fleet of cars, and two of them are Bugattis: a Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and a Chiron. He is “part of the family” alright.
According to Corriere della Sera, Ronaldo has “finalized” the purchase on the Centodieci, which will make him some $9 million poorer. If that’s what you call an athlete worth an estimated $460 million. With a top speed electronically limited to 236 mph (380 kph), the Centodieci boasts an impressive 0 to 60 time of 2.4 seconds.
As it turns out, it’s not the only gift Ronaldo treated himself to after Juventus landed a ninth-straight Serie A league title. He’s also got himself a brand new yacht, which surprisingly enough, was cheaper than the Bugatti.
Reports online suggest he paid some $7.2 million for it and plans to use it for family vacations this summer. He bought it and had it customized at the Azimut-Benetti shipyards in Viareggio, and took delivery of it last month. With five cabins, six bathrooms, two lounge areas and a sundeck, dining room and chef’s kitchen, it sounds like the perfect family vessel.
Not the same can be said about the Centodieci. Ronaldo will be taking delivery of it sometime next year, but he will probably continue to use his Chevrolet Camaro as the “family car.”
As Bugatti said back then, when contacted for comment, Ronaldo is “part of the Bugatti family.” This is a prerequisite for getting on the list for a limited-edition, as it happens with all luxury carmakers. Ronaldo has an impressive fleet of cars, and two of them are Bugattis: a Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and a Chiron. He is “part of the family” alright.
According to Corriere della Sera, Ronaldo has “finalized” the purchase on the Centodieci, which will make him some $9 million poorer. If that’s what you call an athlete worth an estimated $460 million. With a top speed electronically limited to 236 mph (380 kph), the Centodieci boasts an impressive 0 to 60 time of 2.4 seconds.
As it turns out, it’s not the only gift Ronaldo treated himself to after Juventus landed a ninth-straight Serie A league title. He’s also got himself a brand new yacht, which surprisingly enough, was cheaper than the Bugatti.
Reports online suggest he paid some $7.2 million for it and plans to use it for family vacations this summer. He bought it and had it customized at the Azimut-Benetti shipyards in Viareggio, and took delivery of it last month. With five cabins, six bathrooms, two lounge areas and a sundeck, dining room and chef’s kitchen, it sounds like the perfect family vessel.
Not the same can be said about the Centodieci. Ronaldo will be taking delivery of it sometime next year, but he will probably continue to use his Chevrolet Camaro as the “family car.”