Audi RS7 Supercar Is a Weird Bugatti Chiron Hybrid

View this post on Instagram

How I made the render of the Chiron with the rs7! . . . #superrenderscars #bugatticlub #bugatti_chiron #bugattis #chironsport #chiron #bugattilifestyle #bugattidivo #bugattichiron #w16 #quadturbo #hypercar #audirs7 #rs7 #rs7sportback #audirs7sportback #rs #audiquattro #quattro #audigramm #audilife #audisport #audimotorsport #audi #audipower #audiperformance #audilovers #carrendering #cardesign #render @picsart

A post shared by Car Renders/ Design (@superrenderscars) on Aug 3, 2020 at 11:18am PDT