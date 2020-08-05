Audi RS7 Supercar Is a Weird Bugatti Chiron Hybrid

Mongrel - a dog of no definable breed, or any animal resulting from the crossing of different breeds or types. Basically, it's not something you want, except when you're talking about cars and can drop the Bugatti Chiron into the conversation.
By now, you guys should know what's going on here. There's a rendering artist named superrenderscars on Instagram. He's from Israel and likes to put every kind of front end on the Bugatti Chiron. We love that, and so does the internet, so this week, he swapped an Audi RS7 Sportback face onto the $3 million hypercar.
This coincides nicely with the news coming from Ingolstadt, the land of the Audi. Apparently, the future of two really cool cars hangs in the balance. The TT sports car and R8 supercar might be killed off soon or at least replaced by some undesirable electric car experiment.
It would be a real shame, especially when the Corvette crew has proven the words "budget supercar" are a goldmine. In case you've been living under a rock for the past year, the new C8 is mid-engined now, and although it seems to bring with it a number of reliability issues, people just can't get enough of it.
Some have blown up their small-block V8s trying to put twin-turbo systems on. But Audi has been making a twin-turbo V8 for eight years. It's currently powering everything from the RS7 Sportback to models from sister brands like the Urus and Bentayga.
We have always believed that the R8 supercar should have been fitted with the 4.0 TFSI from the start. Sure, the lag would have resulted in unpredictable handling, but supercar owners just want to re-map their ECU and go drag racing, not carve some fictional empty mountain road or set lap times.
So, there you go - this is why we need an RS7 to be combined with a Bugatti Chiron. But for the purpose of this story, please ignore the fact that one is a front-engined four-door coupe and the other a car so expensive and rare only the richest of rich can afford it.
This coincides nicely with the news coming from Ingolstadt, the land of the Audi. Apparently, the future of two really cool cars hangs in the balance. The TT sports car and R8 supercar might be killed off soon or at least replaced by some undesirable electric car experiment.
It would be a real shame, especially when the Corvette crew has proven the words "budget supercar" are a goldmine. In case you've been living under a rock for the past year, the new C8 is mid-engined now, and although it seems to bring with it a number of reliability issues, people just can't get enough of it.
Some have blown up their small-block V8s trying to put twin-turbo systems on. But Audi has been making a twin-turbo V8 for eight years. It's currently powering everything from the RS7 Sportback to models from sister brands like the Urus and Bentayga.
We have always believed that the R8 supercar should have been fitted with the 4.0 TFSI from the start. Sure, the lag would have resulted in unpredictable handling, but supercar owners just want to re-map their ECU and go drag racing, not carve some fictional empty mountain road or set lap times.
So, there you go - this is why we need an RS7 to be combined with a Bugatti Chiron. But for the purpose of this story, please ignore the fact that one is a front-engined four-door coupe and the other a car so expensive and rare only the richest of rich can afford it.
View this post on Instagram
How I made the render of the Chiron with the rs7! . . . #superrenderscars #bugatticlub #bugatti_chiron #bugattis #chironsport #chiron #bugattilifestyle #bugattidivo #bugattichiron #w16 #quadturbo #hypercar #audirs7 #rs7 #rs7sportback #audirs7sportback #rs #audiquattro #quattro #audigramm #audilife #audisport #audimotorsport #audi #audipower #audiperformance #audilovers #carrendering #cardesign #render @picsart