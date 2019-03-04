Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Revealed Ahead of Geneva Debut

If you like lap times and V12 engines, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster should be at the top of your list of amazing footless supercars. Full specs and wallpaper-ready photos were released, but the official Geneva debut is still a few hours away.

33 photos HP of the Italian variety or 769-HP in American money. The 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) is a smidge over what you're getting in the



This amazing roadster hits 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, but it might have trouble dealing with the twin-turbo boys to 200 km/h because it needs 8.8 seconds to get there. Top speed is rated at 217 mph (350 km/h). As we said, this is probably going to be amazing around tracks, not necessarily in a straight line.



The view from the top reveals pretty much the same super-light hexagonal roof panels that you have to remove by hand. However, the decking is all new, super-sexy and highly efficient in the aero department.



ALA aero tech can even help you corner better by changing how the air flows from left to right. But the carbon fiber scoops and wings are bite-the-back-of-your-hand gorgeous. Lamborghini's advanced tech package also adds rear-wheel steering, carbon ceramic brakes and anti-roll bars that are 50% stiffer than on the Aventador SV Roadster.



The cabin looks a little dated, even with phone-compatible infotainment. But when you can lower the rear window and hear a V12 reach 8,700rpm, does anything matter?



"The high-mounted lightweight naked exhaust produces the most emotive sound from the SVJ Roadster’s engine, adding to the experience of the roadster’s occupants," Lamborghini says.



