Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Finally Joins Coupe, Limited To 750 Units

4 Mar 2019, 8:39 UTC ·
It was obvious from the get-go the GT R would receive an open-top variant, and this is finally it, ladies and gentlemen! Revealed ahead of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the range-topping roadster tops at 197 mph (317 km/h), one mile per hour down on the fixed-head coupe.
A familiar V8 hides under the hood, displacing 4.0 liters and featuring two turbochargers. On full song, the eight-cylinder engine is capable of 577 horsepower (585 PS) and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque. As expected, the rear wheels take care of drive with the help of a seven-speed DCT.

Being based on the fixed-roof sibling, it shouldn’t come as a surprise the GT R Roadster levels up the driving experience with rear-wheel steering. The rear wheels turn in the opposite direction of the front at up to 62 mph (100 km/h), and above that speed, they’re pointing in the same direction as the front wheels to increase stability.

What else separates the soft top from the coupe? Mercedes-AMG plans to produce 750 examples of the breed, far fewer than anticipated. Pricing is a mystery at this point, but the three-pointed star did mention two carbon-fiber package options and a matte grey finish for the roof.

The GT R starts at $159,350 in the U.S. of A., and knowing Mercedes-AMG, the roadster could retail in the ballpark of $175,000. It and the GT R Pro will be joined by the GT Black Series at some point in the future, expected to be the swansong of the first generation.

Going official on March 5th at the Swiss show, the GT R Roadster boasts active aero that includes an extending carbon-fiber element, the rear wing, and diffuser. Among the standard features list, Mercedes-AMG didn’t forget to include a titanium exhaust system, electronically controlled limited-slip differential for the rear axle, and carbon-fiber torque tube.

On that note, do you believe the GT R Roadster will be a future classic worth garaging as a blue-chip investment? Like all things Mercedes-AMG from the modern era except for the One hypercar, we highly doubt that.
