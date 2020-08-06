Two Years Later, Bugatti Kicks Off Divo Shipments: 1,500 hp Track Battles Are On

Bugatti has announced it started first customer deliveries of its track ready Divo hypercar. Thus, the French luxury sports car maker considers it has completed not just two years of continued development, but also kicked off a new era of modern coachbuilding, according to Stephan Winkelmann, the company’s president.
When the model was first presented, we also found out about the story of Albert Divo, a French racer that also served under the Bugatti banner for a while as their “works driver.” He should be quite notorious to anyone passionate about classic motorsport – over two decades the pilot took home quite a handful of victories, among them some Grand Prix (six) and Targa Florio (two) races.
During its initial years, Bugatti has had ample experience with the world of coachbuilding. The phrase is derived from the English word “coach” - initially referring to carriages and only afterwards depicting cars as well. Examples include the “Type 41 Royale Esders” - a classy roadster created in 1932 by Ettore Bugatti’s son Jean at just 23 years of age for textile tycoon Armand Esders.
And, of course, the entire world knows the epic story of Jean’s masterpiece – the Type 57 SC Atlantic. Bugatti purposely set out to unite both the worlds of motorsport and coachbuilding into the Divo. Based on the Chiron, the derivative is now a “visually and technically independent model,” according to Deputy Design Director Frank Heyl.
The modification spreadsheet is long, but we especially like the futuristic LED headlights which are just 35-millimeter narrow and the 3D printed rear structure that includes 44-unit assembly of the 3D rear lights. The company on its own is specifically proud of the NACA Air Duct air intake with a central fin that adorns the roof and helps cool the 8.0-liter W16 monster providing 1,500 hp (1,479 bhp) to just 40 lucky owners.
We do wonder if they are happy shelling out five million euros (almost $6 million) knowing this is the first Bugatti that was created digitally using virtual reality goggles – though afterward designers did come up with milled hard-foam 1:1 scale models as well. There is no turning back, either, because the company has decided all future models starting with the Divo would be developed digitally...
During its initial years, Bugatti has had ample experience with the world of coachbuilding. The phrase is derived from the English word “coach” - initially referring to carriages and only afterwards depicting cars as well. Examples include the “Type 41 Royale Esders” - a classy roadster created in 1932 by Ettore Bugatti’s son Jean at just 23 years of age for textile tycoon Armand Esders.
And, of course, the entire world knows the epic story of Jean’s masterpiece – the Type 57 SC Atlantic. Bugatti purposely set out to unite both the worlds of motorsport and coachbuilding into the Divo. Based on the Chiron, the derivative is now a “visually and technically independent model,” according to Deputy Design Director Frank Heyl.
The modification spreadsheet is long, but we especially like the futuristic LED headlights which are just 35-millimeter narrow and the 3D printed rear structure that includes 44-unit assembly of the 3D rear lights. The company on its own is specifically proud of the NACA Air Duct air intake with a central fin that adorns the roof and helps cool the 8.0-liter W16 monster providing 1,500 hp (1,479 bhp) to just 40 lucky owners.
We do wonder if they are happy shelling out five million euros (almost $6 million) knowing this is the first Bugatti that was created digitally using virtual reality goggles – though afterward designers did come up with milled hard-foam 1:1 scale models as well. There is no turning back, either, because the company has decided all future models starting with the Divo would be developed digitally...