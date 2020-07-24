Bugatti Baby II Still Has Few Build Slots, Time to Begin Crying 'I Want One'

Better later than never – the reimagined electric for dad-not-the-kid Bugatti Baby II is now ready for series manufacturing of the 500-unit series. Deliveries to first customers are scheduled to kick off soon, and the concept that was presented a little over a year ago has now matured into a more potent final product. We want one, badly, so we are off to have a heart-to-heart conversation with our parents!
But before that happens let us see what has changed between the prototype and the series production model. We already know the Baby II is Bugatti’s self-present for the 110th anniversary that was celebrated last year. It was presented at the Geneva Motor Show back when global health crises were not ubiquitous to humanity and the automotive events still had a (tiny) future.
While initially its entire production run of just 500 examples was already spoken for, Bugatti has now revealed a few slots have been made available by clients who changed their minds – which is why we need to have that serious talk with mom and dad. Other than that, there is one man who is still garnering our envy – that would be Andy Wallace, the official test pilot for Bugatti, the dude that also got to play (a lot) with this adult toy.
And Bugatti has announced the 75% scaled-down Type 35 replica is available in three distinct configurations: Base (1.4-kWh battery), Vitesse (carbon fiber body, 2.8-kWh, upgraded powertrain with Chiron-like Speed Key) and the Pur Sang (collector’s edition, coachbuilt aluminum bodywork created in more than 200 hours).
Now let us discuss performance, aged 14 and above. The rear-wheel drive Baby II has a limited-slip diff, hydraulic brakes and even its own driving modes. Thus, the Base will arrive with the Novice and Expert setups, good for 20 kph (12 mph) and 1kW (1.36 PS) for the first and up to 45 kph (30 mph) and 4kW (5.4 PS) for the latter.
Meanwhile, the Vitesse and Pur Sang can be unlocked for a total of 10kW (13.6 PS) via the Speed Key, enabling the 230 kg (507-pound) EV to reach a maximum speed of 70 kph (42mph). If you won’t mind spinning those rear tires you could also jump to 60 kph (37 mph) in about six seconds.
Range is not an issue, either – the Base model has enough play juice for 25 km (15 miles) and the other two versions will double the figure. In order to find out more about the reimagined Baby we kindly invite you to check the attached press release below.
While initially its entire production run of just 500 examples was already spoken for, Bugatti has now revealed a few slots have been made available by clients who changed their minds – which is why we need to have that serious talk with mom and dad. Other than that, there is one man who is still garnering our envy – that would be Andy Wallace, the official test pilot for Bugatti, the dude that also got to play (a lot) with this adult toy.
And Bugatti has announced the 75% scaled-down Type 35 replica is available in three distinct configurations: Base (1.4-kWh battery), Vitesse (carbon fiber body, 2.8-kWh, upgraded powertrain with Chiron-like Speed Key) and the Pur Sang (collector’s edition, coachbuilt aluminum bodywork created in more than 200 hours).
Now let us discuss performance, aged 14 and above. The rear-wheel drive Baby II has a limited-slip diff, hydraulic brakes and even its own driving modes. Thus, the Base will arrive with the Novice and Expert setups, good for 20 kph (12 mph) and 1kW (1.36 PS) for the first and up to 45 kph (30 mph) and 4kW (5.4 PS) for the latter.
Meanwhile, the Vitesse and Pur Sang can be unlocked for a total of 10kW (13.6 PS) via the Speed Key, enabling the 230 kg (507-pound) EV to reach a maximum speed of 70 kph (42mph). If you won’t mind spinning those rear tires you could also jump to 60 kph (37 mph) in about six seconds.
Range is not an issue, either – the Base model has enough play juice for 25 km (15 miles) and the other two versions will double the figure. In order to find out more about the reimagined Baby we kindly invite you to check the attached press release below.