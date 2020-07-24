Bugatti Baby II Still Has Few Build Slots, Time to Begin Crying 'I Want One'

Better later than never – the reimagined electric for dad-not-the-kid Bugatti Baby II is now ready for series manufacturing of the 500-unit series. Deliveries to first customers are scheduled to kick off soon, and the concept that was presented a little over a year ago has now matured into a more potent final product. We want one, badly, so we are off to have a heart-to-heart conversation with our parents!

