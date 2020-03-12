Widebody Bugatti Divo Looks Like It Came From the Factory

Bugatti only recently started delivering the Divo to its customers, with only 40 gear heads being fortunate enough to adorn their garages with the hypercar. Of course, the number of those who get to enjoy the go-fast charms of the hypercar via the gaming world is much, much more generous and this is the topic that brought us here.
To be more precise, the Divo that now occupies our screens comes from The Crew 2, with the W16 monster having been customized in the game.
Zooming in on the Molsheim machine, we notice this has been gifted with a widebody kit. Interestingly, the approach is a restrained one, so the hypercar might just pass as a factory model to an untrained eye.
And if you're interested in such renderings, you probably know that the WB approach normally goes hand in hand with a ride height reduction. This also seems to be the case with this Bug, which you'll find in the social media post at the bottom of the page - make sure to use the swipe feature to enjoy multiple angles.
"Who is the pixel wielder behind the work?" I hear you asking. Well, the gear head's "Stance Lord" nickname should speak for itself - you should know he also works on lesser go-fast toys and here's a Subaru BRZ for you.
Oh, and there's an extra advantage to hooning the Divo in the virtual realm, rather than doing it out there, in the real world - the quad-turbo, 1,600 horsepower toy came to The Crew 2 back in April last year.
Meanwhile, Bugatti has gifted us with the Chiron Pur Sport - this takes the treatment of the Chiron Sport, which, by the way, can also be retrofitted to standard Chirons, and dials it up to eleven, from its acceleration-oriented gearing and its stiffer suspension to its air-sucking wheels and massive x-wing.
Zooming in on the Molsheim machine, we notice this has been gifted with a widebody kit. Interestingly, the approach is a restrained one, so the hypercar might just pass as a factory model to an untrained eye.
And if you're interested in such renderings, you probably know that the WB approach normally goes hand in hand with a ride height reduction. This also seems to be the case with this Bug, which you'll find in the social media post at the bottom of the page - make sure to use the swipe feature to enjoy multiple angles.
"Who is the pixel wielder behind the work?" I hear you asking. Well, the gear head's "Stance Lord" nickname should speak for itself - you should know he also works on lesser go-fast toys and here's a Subaru BRZ for you.
Oh, and there's an extra advantage to hooning the Divo in the virtual realm, rather than doing it out there, in the real world - the quad-turbo, 1,600 horsepower toy came to The Crew 2 back in April last year.
Meanwhile, Bugatti has gifted us with the Chiron Pur Sport - this takes the treatment of the Chiron Sport, which, by the way, can also be retrofitted to standard Chirons, and dials it up to eleven, from its acceleration-oriented gearing and its stiffer suspension to its air-sucking wheels and massive x-wing.
View this post on Instagram
Yup, I love putting wide bodykits on cars that are not supposed to get modified just like that wonderful Bugatti Divo... that’s a fact. Please don’t hate me purist gang @L How would you call that beast ?! % - #bugattidivo #divo #bugatti #bugattichiron #bugattilavoiturenoire #bodykit #conceptcar #thecrew2 #tc2 #cargram #instacar #supercarsofinstagram #richlife #carlifestyle #supercarlifestyle