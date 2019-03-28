autoevolution

Bugatti Divo Shows Up on French Airport, Hits 190 MPH Like It's Nothing

Bugatti is currently preparing to deliver the first units of the Divo to the world. And since we're talking about a machine that packs 1,500 ponies, such preparations involve the kind of velocity values you'd expect.
For instance, the automotive producer has recently taken the Divo to the Colmar Airport in France. The locations shouldn't come as a surprise, though, since the said sea of asphalt is rather close to the carmaker's headquarters in Molsheim (think: 55 km or 34 miles).

According to social media gossip, the Bugatti Chiron went past 300 km/h (make that 184 mph) during the said shenanigan. And you can check out a few images from the adventure thanks to the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page.

We're expecting the first examples of the Divo to reach their families next year. Keep in mind that the French automotive producer is only set to bring 40 units of the quad-turbo animal to the world. Of course, exclusivity is a key part of the package, one that will set clients back around $5.8 million.

You see, Divo buyers go to great lengths to ensure their machines perfectly cater to their needs. For instance, such aficionados turn to digital artists to explore various configurations for their future toys. And here's an example of this, which showcases the W16 monster with the kind of livery that will easily bring one into a day-dreaming mood.

While we're talking Bugatti deliveries, we'll remind you that the Chiron Sport is the one entering collector's garages these days. And we've recently featured a Chiron S configuration that stuck in our minds, with this mixing black and red.

Then there's the La Voiture Noire. You know, the one-off that became the world's most expensive new car, being offered for a price of $18.7 million. However, this won't set wheel on the asphalt until 2022, so we'll have to make do with the EV display car that came to Geneva.


 

