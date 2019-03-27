autoevolution
Koenigsegg Rebuilt the Nurburgring-Crashed One:1, Car Shows Up in Switzerland

27 Mar 2019
As you might have noticed, Koenigsegg is riding high. The Swedish carmaker recently released the Jesko at the Geneva Motor Show. And while the replacement for the Agera RS is a major step ahead in terms of performance and production run, the hypercar sold like 1,600 horsepower hot cakes. Of course, Angelholm has also been handling other activities in the background, such as rebuilding various crashed units. And none of these is more famous than the One:1 that was claimed by the Green Hell back in 2016. Well, the beast is now back!
We'll remind you that the Big K attempted to set a new Nurburgring production car lap record in July 2016. And after the 1,361 hp hypercar reportedly managed to one-up the Porsche 918 Spyder's 6:57, which was the Ring thing to do at the time, an ABS failure led to a serious accident.

Following a 72-feet (22 meters) flight, the One:1 landed on the other side of the barrier, with a small fire being caused by the carbon panels touching the hot exhaust. Fortunately, the driver was able to exit the car under his own power and even used the on-board extinguisher to put out the said fire.

After completing the accident investigation, Koenigsegg announced an update for all its cars, with this including the ABS in the vehicles' Active Warning System. The Swedes also promised they would bring the destroyed One:1 back to the road - after all, the company only built seven units of the Agera RS-based hypercar.

Well, the fully rebuilt One:1 has now shown up in Switzerland and you can check out the toy in the Instagram post below. This comes from Koenigsegg itself and talks about Carage, a Swiss Koenigsegg dealership found in Lucerne - the vehicle was displayed for the grand opening of the location.

Speaking of Koenigsegg and the Nordschleife, we should get to see the Jesko attempting to bring the said title to Sweden and we can't wait to get our hands on more details on this matter.

 

