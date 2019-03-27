Koenigsegg Rebuilt the Nurburgring-Crashed One:1, Car Shows Up in Switzerland

ABS

We had the pleasure of attending the grand opening of @carageluzern last week. Carage is a brand new Koenigsegg dealership located in Lucerne, Switzerland. We’ll have a full pictorial and write-up of the event on our website, soon. The newly rebuilt KNC One:1 made its official debut at the event. The KNC One:1 is a stablemate to the KNC Regera also owned by Carage. #koenigsegg #carage #one1 #regera #nakedcarbon #sweden

