Black and Red Bugatti Chiron Sport Shows Majestic Spec

The first was the Chiron Sport, which landed in March 2018, at the Geneva Motor Show. This is a special focused on handling, which also packs a symbolic weight reduction treatment that involves carbon fiber windscreen wipers, a first for a production vehicle.
August 2018 saw Molsheim introducing the Bugatti Divo at The Quail in Monterey, California, with the monster being a thoroughly transformed Chiron, albeit with the exterior packing more dramatic changes than the cabin.
The marque turned to last month's Geneva Motor Show to bring us the La Voiture Noire. Priced at $18.7 million, this one-off became the world's most expensive new car, thrilling us with styling cues that come from a dark tale.
The Swiss venue also saw the arrival of the Chiron 110 Ans, a nod to the brand's history that basically delivers a limited edition spec (20 units).
Introduction timeline aside, we must talk about the market arrival of these beasts. You see, the production of the Divo won't kick off until next year, while Bugatti will bring the La Voiture Noire to the world in 2022.
Oh, and in case you're wondering how the Divo and the La Voiture Noire made it to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, you should know these were presentation models powered by electric motors (check out the stories behind the links for more details).
This brings us to the Bugatti Chiron Sport, with deliveries taking place as you are reading this. In fact, we've brought along the freshest Chiron Sport spec to hit the web.
As you'll get to see in the Instagram post below, the configuration features black as a dominant color, while there are plenty of red accents. And this covers both the exterior and the cabin of the 1,500 horsepower toy (this output is shared across all the said Bugattis, remember?).
