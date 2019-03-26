Black and Red Bugatti Chiron Sport Shows Majestic Spec

This is my favorite spec I’ve seen on a Bugatti Chiron. Awesome, well done and congratulations to @turbophile888 on nailing it with his Bugatti Chiron Sport!! There is nothing like the Bugatti Quad Turbo W16. Unfortunately, in the not too distant future electrification will be involved in the drivetrains for all super and hyper cars. The automotive world will look back and appreciate the mighty quad turbo W16 that powers this beast to 1500 HP. There has never been anything like these modern Bugatti’s and there will never be anything like the Bugatti Chiron again. A legend for the ages. Congrats again Dino!! I wish you many unforgettable miles!! 👏👏👏👏😍 _____________________________________________________________ #Bugatti #Chiron #Sport #BugattiChironSport #BugattiChiron #ChironSport #Epic #W16 #QuadTurbo #Monster #Amazing #BugattiRules #KrisSingh #BLESSED

