autoevolution

Deep Space Bugatti Divo Spec Looks Amazing

19 Feb 2019, 10:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Have you ever wondered what goes through the mind of an aficionado who is fortunate enough to order a machine like the Bugatti Chiron? For one thing, configuring the toy can be just as exciting as getting behind the wheel.
12 photos
2019 Bugatti Divo and Stephan Winkelmann2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo
And the configuration process often involves working with digital artists to come up with a spec. Well, we've brought along an example of such an effort, one that seems to come from another... galaxy.

This is a Divo spec that  digital art label Monaco Auto Design created for an actual Bugatti customer, with the idea being to gift the 1,500 horsepower toy with "deep space" looks.

In fact, the said developer took the time to share a few thoughts along with the work: "The general idea was to capture the feeling of ‘deep space’ with stars, nebulas, and clusters of galaxies metallically dusted into the paint and change depending on the lighting - rather than simple airbrush work. The Divo looks so much like something from deep space, it seems fitting,"

You'll be able to find the eye candy in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page - make sure to use the swipe feature of the post to enjoy the full visual might of the pixel work.

Speaking of special Bugattis, we'll remind you the automaker is rumored to be preparing a one-off for next month's Geneva Motor Show.

The rumor mill talks about the newcomer coming with a price tag of $18 million (no typo here) and being destined for Dr. Ferdinand Piech, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group.

And since a rendering was the one that brought us here, we should mention that the pixel realm has already speculated on the matter.

To be more precise, the expected one-off has been digitally portrayed as a Chiron Longtail and a Divo Speedster.

 

How about this spec for a Bugatti Divo? Yet another themed spec I was fortunate to work on for a private client’s allocation. The general idea was to capture the feeling of ‘deep space’ with stars, nebulas, and clusters of galaxies metallically dusted into the paint and change depending on the lighting - rather than simple airbrush work. The Divo looks so much like something from deep space, it seems fitting. Swipe for more! — Renderings by @monacoautodesign — #bugatti #divo #chiron #supercars #exoticcars #ferrari #lamborghini #porsche #mclaren

A post shared by Monaco Auto Design (@monacoautodesign) on Feb 18, 2019 at 6:33am PST

bugatti divo Bugatti rendering hypercar
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
BUGATTI models:
BUGATTI DivoBUGATTI Divo ExoticBUGATTI Chiron SportBUGATTI Chiron Sport ExoticBUGATTI ChironBUGATTI Chiron ExoticBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport VitesseBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse ExoticBUGATTI Veyron Super SportBUGATTI Veyron Super Sport ExoticAll BUGATTI models  
 
 