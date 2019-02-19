Deep Space Bugatti Divo Spec Looks Amazing

How about this spec for a Bugatti Divo? Yet another themed spec I was fortunate to work on for a private client’s allocation. The general idea was to capture the feeling of ‘deep space’ with stars, nebulas, and clusters of galaxies metallically dusted into the paint and change depending on the lighting - rather than simple airbrush work. The Divo looks so much like something from deep space, it seems fitting. Swipe for more! — Renderings by @monacoautodesign — #bugatti #divo #chiron #supercars #exoticcars #ferrari #lamborghini #porsche #mclaren

A post shared by Monaco Auto Design (@monacoautodesign) on Feb 18, 2019 at 6:33am PST