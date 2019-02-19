Deep Space Bugatti Divo Spec Looks Amazing

Have you ever wondered what goes through the mind of an aficionado who is fortunate enough to order a machine like the Bugatti Chiron? For one thing, configuring the toy can be just as exciting as getting behind the wheel.
And the configuration process often involves working with digital artists to come up with a spec. Well, we've brought along an example of such an effort, one that seems to come from another... galaxy.
This is a Divo spec that digital art label Monaco Auto Design created for an actual Bugatti customer, with the idea being to gift the 1,500 horsepower toy with "deep space" looks.
In fact, the said developer took the time to share a few thoughts along with the work: "The general idea was to capture the feeling of ‘deep space’ with stars, nebulas, and clusters of galaxies metallically dusted into the paint and change depending on the lighting - rather than simple airbrush work. The Divo looks so much like something from deep space, it seems fitting,"
You'll be able to find the eye candy in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page - make sure to use the swipe feature of the post to enjoy the full visual might of the pixel work.
Speaking of special Bugattis, we'll remind you the automaker is rumored to be preparing a one-off for next month's Geneva Motor Show.
The rumor mill talks about the newcomer coming with a price tag of $18 million (no typo here) and being destined for Dr. Ferdinand Piech, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group.
And since a rendering was the one that brought us here, we should mention that the pixel realm has already speculated on the matter.
To be more precise, the expected one-off has been digitally portrayed as a Chiron Longtail and a Divo Speedster.
How about this spec for a Bugatti Divo? Yet another themed spec I was fortunate to work on for a private client's allocation. The general idea was to capture the feeling of 'deep space' with stars, nebulas, and clusters of galaxies metallically dusted into the paint and change depending on the lighting - rather than simple airbrush work. The Divo looks so much like something from deep space, it seems fitting.