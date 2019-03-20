LaFerrari Aperta Drifts Italian Mountain Pass, Makes It Look Easy

autoevolution
With 963 horsepower on tap, the current Prancing Horse halo car might seem intimidating to some. Heck, the LaF Aperta might appear even more frightening, with the open roof allowing the naturally aspirated V12 to tingle one's senses even further. Then again, there are also drivers who like to make full use of the hyper-hybrid's potential and we can now bring you an example of that.
The adventure that brought us here sees a LaFerrari Aperta drifting its way through a mountain pass - as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the slow-mo take only makes the experience even spicier.

As such, we get to see the aficionado behind the wheel approaching the turn at moderate speed and relying on the momentum of the car to initiate the slide rather than trying to apply power-on oversteer.

However, once the posterior of the Fezza is out, the one behind the wheel steps on the gas to keep things sideways. And we have to admit the resulting slip angles are respectable. Heck, there's even enough tire smoke for this to qualify as an all-out drifting stunt.

The action takes place in the high part of Italy, with this being the Giau Pass in the Dolomites.

As for the one linking the steering wheel to the pedals, we're talking about an aficionado who calls himself Powerslide Lover.

The man enjoys staying true to his nickname and we constantly bring you tail-out adventures from him. And we'll remind you not all of these involve machines that were built for sliding.

For instance, here's a drift comparison that involves the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder and the new Mercedes-AMG G63 (can you try to guess which of the two machines was the better dancer? Keep in mind that the shenanigan took place on snow and ice).


 

