Earlier today, we talked about the Koenigsegg Jesko being sold out (fret not, billionaires, you might still be able to get one). But if you're looking for other cars built in Angelholm? Well, for instance, it seems you could grab a Regera. You know, the 1,500 horsepower hybrid that will turn you into the world's most eccentric planet saver.
We did a brief search and it seems a Regera build slot is up for grabs. The seller mentions now is the point where the future owner can choose the spec of the hypercar.

As for the production, this is scheduled to kick off at the end of June, with the delivery set to take place by winter.

"I am selling my Koenigsegg Regera's build slot. Have waited almost a year and now is the time to choose options and specs. So I put this listing here to give someone a chance to order it the way he/she wants. I am selling this production allocation so that the final price may change according to the buyer's choice on options. The production will begin at the end of June, so you have about two months to choose the color/options/specs. And you will be a proud Regera Owner before Christmas," the ad, which we found on DuPont Registry, reads.

The gas-electric hypercar is offered for at least $3 million (that's EUR2.64M), which might mean the seller is trying to grab a slice of the pie here - the Regera was set to start at around $2.38 million (EUR2.1 million), with the price coming from the carmaker's UK dealer.

Now, the automaker mentioned the Regera was sold out back in June 2017, with the company only set to build 80 units of its Grand Tourer. Keep in mind that the Regera can go all the way to 248 mph (400 km/h) while packing no transmission.

Since the Swedish automotive producer is building cars in such limited numbers, the company should be able to track down each sale and thus prevent speculation. We're not necessarily referring to dealer markups here, since that is much simpler to monitor. Instead, we're talking about owners giving away their build slots or microscopic mileage cars to make easy money.
