Social Distancing Helps Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Shine in EU's Heart

The recent lockdown has led to an eerie atmosphere in what were once over-crowded city centers. Tourists are exercising the social distancing measures and one special traveler has managed to take advantage of the situation for an otherwise quasi-impossible solo photoshoot. The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport seems to have enjoyed the solitude in the heart of the European Union’s administrative center – Brussels.
The company has sent the extreme limited edition on a tour of the Old Continent, but we are pretty sure the hypercar has no selfie aptitudes among the admittedly extensive list of skills. Of course, Bugatti is shamelessly promoting both the Chiron Pur Sport and some of its dealerships via the car’s Roadshow.
Therefore, we are also getting a few uninspiring stills with the Bugatti Brussels Elsene-Ixelles district-showroom. Never mind those, we are still ogling the exterior shots casually depicting the Chiron Pur Sport in the heart of the city and fantasizing about visiting the dealer’s neighboring D’Ieteren Gallery collection of cars.
The same Belgian family owns both the showroom and around 270 automotive masterpieces from then and now – around 100 of them part of the Gallery’s permanent exhibition. Among them, the custom Type 44 Bodywork by D’Ieteren - Patent Weymann and a Bugatti 57 Bodywork by D’Ieteren. It pays off to be an old and honorable (aka extraordinarily rich) Belgian family, it seems.
Back to the Chiron Pur Sport, we also find out from Bugatti there is one person that can truly explain why the former and its hyper-brother Chiron Super Sport 300+ are distinct entities – although both have the same origin. It turns out it is not only a question of extreme lateral or longitudinal dynamics, but also of styling.
Both serve the same purpose of extreme performance but achieve it with distinct confidence. The Pur Sport is Chiron’s way of achieving the highest level of driver-car communion when cornering. Therefore, the hypercar is 50 kg (110-lbs) lighter, has more downforce and a sportier suspension. Combined with the shortened gear ratios of the transmission and the Pur Sport is now capable of just 350 kph (217.5 mph).
“When designing the Chiron Pur Sport and the Chiron Super Sport 300+, the focus was on technical principles to such an extent that it was crucial to establish a symbiosis between design and technology. There were huge demands in terms of what the hyper sports cars had to be capable of,” explains Frank Heyl, Deputy Design Director at Bugatti.
The Chiron Super Sport 300+, on the other hand, is the street-legal reincarnation of the car that broke the 300-mph threshold back in 2019. Then, a prototype achieved a one-way top speed of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h). The most notable design detail must be the longtail, but Heyl says there is no single universal aerodynamic solution – and many intricate details have been changed to achieve the desired, final result.
Therefore, we are also getting a few uninspiring stills with the Bugatti Brussels Elsene-Ixelles district-showroom. Never mind those, we are still ogling the exterior shots casually depicting the Chiron Pur Sport in the heart of the city and fantasizing about visiting the dealer’s neighboring D’Ieteren Gallery collection of cars.
The same Belgian family owns both the showroom and around 270 automotive masterpieces from then and now – around 100 of them part of the Gallery’s permanent exhibition. Among them, the custom Type 44 Bodywork by D’Ieteren - Patent Weymann and a Bugatti 57 Bodywork by D’Ieteren. It pays off to be an old and honorable (aka extraordinarily rich) Belgian family, it seems.
Back to the Chiron Pur Sport, we also find out from Bugatti there is one person that can truly explain why the former and its hyper-brother Chiron Super Sport 300+ are distinct entities – although both have the same origin. It turns out it is not only a question of extreme lateral or longitudinal dynamics, but also of styling.
Both serve the same purpose of extreme performance but achieve it with distinct confidence. The Pur Sport is Chiron’s way of achieving the highest level of driver-car communion when cornering. Therefore, the hypercar is 50 kg (110-lbs) lighter, has more downforce and a sportier suspension. Combined with the shortened gear ratios of the transmission and the Pur Sport is now capable of just 350 kph (217.5 mph).
“When designing the Chiron Pur Sport and the Chiron Super Sport 300+, the focus was on technical principles to such an extent that it was crucial to establish a symbiosis between design and technology. There were huge demands in terms of what the hyper sports cars had to be capable of,” explains Frank Heyl, Deputy Design Director at Bugatti.
The Chiron Super Sport 300+, on the other hand, is the street-legal reincarnation of the car that broke the 300-mph threshold back in 2019. Then, a prototype achieved a one-way top speed of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h). The most notable design detail must be the longtail, but Heyl says there is no single universal aerodynamic solution – and many intricate details have been changed to achieve the desired, final result.