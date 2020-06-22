Bugatti Celebrates 15 Years of Veyron 16.4 In A Personal Way

Whether you believe it or not, it’s already been 15 years since the arrival of the first production example of the incredible Bugatti Veyron 16.4 - a car that has had “the ultimate” Guinness world record under its belt. And its overseer, Achim Anscheidt, has decided to treat us to its all-time personal favorites.
In one corner there’s Achim Anscheidt, a designer that’s been with the Volkswagen Group since 1996 and took the reins at the Bugatti Design department since 2004. In the other one we find the Veyron 16.4, the 1001 PS hyper car – the 407 kph (253 mph) and 2.5 seconds all-star of the 2005 automotive world. And in between them there’s a selection of six personal favorites.
Of course, we all know the stories: over the course of a decade the French village of Molsheim churned out a grand total of just three hundred Veyron EB 16.4 coupes and 150 roadsters.
There is an innumerable list of tales with the great technological achievements, along with even more rumors about how much money Volkswagen AG lost just to have the pride of owning one of the most extravagant autos of the age.
But that’s all in the past now, along with the reality that Bugatti attracted its audience with the incredible vast pool of special models and limited editions. So, there’s no wonder that one who was responsible for the creation of such marvels as the Veyron Grand Sport, Veyron Super Sport, Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, Galibier, or the Vision Gran Turism should also have its own personal heroes.
Well, his own favorites are the Veyron 16.4 Pur Sang (2007), Veyron 16.4 Super Sport (2010), Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport L’Or Blanc (2011), Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse (2012), Veyron Grand Sport Venet (2012) and the exquisite "Les Légendes de Bugatti" – Ettore Bugatti (2014).
That’s coming from a man who’s also responsible for the Chiron, Divo, La Voiture Noire or the Centodieci - and is said to love spending time with his “customized classic Porsche 911.” Yes, we imagine he’s having a hard life...
