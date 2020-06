Manny Khoshbin Adds Fourth Bugatti to His Collection, at a Killer Price

As of June 12, Khoshbin no longer has this problem: he bought his fourth Bugatti and, praise the Powers That Be!, this one is all-original. To paraphrase one commenter on Khoshbin’s original video, which you can see at the bottom of the page, Manny in 2020: Finally, a Bugatti that’s not customized! Me in 2020: Why is cheese at the supermarket so expensive?All jokes aside, Khoshbin isn’t just a very wealthy and savvy businessman whose life story is a true rags to riches motivational tale, he’s also a passionate car collector. With that in mind, it makes sense to see him completely smitten with his brand new car, which, apparently, he bought without even test driving.This is a 2006 Bugatti Veyron , all-original, with a stunning two-tone blue and white paint job, and some 14,000 miles (22,530 km) on the clock. It handles better than a new car, is flawless and Khoshbin is absolutely thrilled with it. For a car with this kind of mileage and 14 years of use, you can hardly tell, he explains in the video. He’s also happy to have gotten a “killer” deal on it, but he doesn’t go into details.It comes to join Khoshbin’s other three Bugattis : a carbon-fiber Veyron from Masonry, the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Rembrandt Edition and a Hermes-edition of the Chiron. It also joins a full-carbon McLaren P1, a one-off Hermes-edition Pagani Huyara, the Saleen S7 TT, a Porsche 918 spyder, two SLR Mclaren roadsters (of which one is a limited 722S edition), the Mclaren 650S Can-Am edition, several Rolls Royces and a couple of 4x4 Mercedes limited-edition G-Wagens, and a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster. Khoshbin also briefly owned the Gryphon Koenigsegg Agera RS, selling it for double the money after a few months of ownership.And yet, here is he, giddy as a kid, as he takes his fans into his life – and his new Veyron.