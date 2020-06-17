Manny Khoshbin Adds Fourth Bugatti to His Collection, at a Killer Price

When you’re Manny Khoshbin and you’re net worth is anywhere between $80 million and $110 million, your biggest problem is that you have three Bugattis in your man cave and all of them are custom.
As of June 12, Khoshbin no longer has this problem: he bought his fourth Bugatti and, praise the Powers That Be!, this one is all-original. To paraphrase one commenter on Khoshbin’s original video, which you can see at the bottom of the page, Manny in 2020: Finally, a Bugatti that’s not customized! Me in 2020: Why is cheese at the supermarket so expensive?
All jokes aside, Khoshbin isn’t just a very wealthy and savvy businessman whose life story is a true rags to riches motivational tale, he’s also a passionate car collector. With that in mind, it makes sense to see him completely smitten with his brand new car, which, apparently, he bought without even test driving.
This is a 2006 Bugatti Veyron, all-original, with a stunning two-tone blue and white paint job, and some 14,000 miles (22,530 km) on the clock. It handles better than a new car, is flawless and Khoshbin is absolutely thrilled with it. For a car with this kind of mileage and 14 years of use, you can hardly tell, he explains in the video. He’s also happy to have gotten a “killer” deal on it, but he doesn’t go into details.
It comes to join Khoshbin’s other three Bugattis: a carbon-fiber Veyron from Masonry, the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Rembrandt Edition and a Hermes-edition of the Chiron. It also joins a full-carbon McLaren P1, a one-off Hermes-edition Pagani Huyara, the Saleen S7 TT, a Porsche 918 spyder, two SLR Mclaren roadsters (of which one is a limited 722S edition), the Mclaren 650S Can-Am edition, several Rolls Royces and a couple of 4x4 Mercedes limited-edition G-Wagens, and a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster. Khoshbin also briefly owned the Gryphon Koenigsegg Agera RS, selling it for double the money after a few months of ownership.
And yet, here is he, giddy as a kid, as he takes his fans into his life – and his new Veyron.
