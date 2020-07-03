This Is How the Uber-Powerful Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Moves on the Green Hell

Taking into account how fast things are moving the sports cars/supercars/hypercars segments, it’s hard to maintain a nearly half a decade-old model relevant. Yet somehow Bugatti manages to keep the flame burning when it comes to the Chiron. 20 photos



Lighter, more aerodynamic and packing a whole new transmission, the Pur Sport is not exactly ready to meet its customers, but it’s getting there. Proof of that is the video attached below, showing the model undergoing fine-tuning on the Nordschleife track in Germany.



“The Nordschleife is considered the most demanding circuit in the world, which is why it is nicknamed the “Green Hell”. 33 left-hand bends and 40 right-hand bends, 17 per cent uphill and downhill slopes and a difference in altitude of 300 metres over a length of 20.832 kilometres: any vehicle that can cope with this difficult track quickly and without problems is perfectly fine-tuned,” the carmaker says about the (very obvious) choice of test track.



“So it's the ideal place to test the final set-up for the suspension and handling of the new Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.”



The Pur Sport is 50 kg lighter than the standard variant, and it also packs a very large 1.9-meters (6.2 feet) rear spoiler for extra downforce. And the car needs all the help it can get to stay on the track, as it’s 8.0-liter W16 engine cranks out 1,500 ps of power and 1,600 Nm of torque.



The immense output of the engine allows the Pur Sport to reach speeds of up to 350 kph (218 mph), and we get a little taste of how that could be like on the longer straights of the track visited by the Pur Sport not long ago.



One of the strategies chosen by the (somewhat) French carmaker is to launch different versions of the sports car. The latest one is called Pur Sport , and was first shown in March 2020.Lighter, more aerodynamic and packing a whole new transmission, the Pur Sport is not exactly ready to meet its customers, but it’s getting there. Proof of that is the video attached below, showing the model undergoing fine-tuning on the Nordschleife track in Germany.“The Nordschleife is considered the most demanding circuit in the world, which is why it is nicknamed the “Green Hell”. 33 left-hand bends and 40 right-hand bends, 17 per cent uphill and downhill slopes and a difference in altitude of 300 metres over a length of 20.832 kilometres: any vehicle that can cope with this difficult track quickly and without problems is perfectly fine-tuned,” the carmaker says about the (very obvious) choice of test track.“So it's the ideal place to test the final set-up for the suspension and handling of the new Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.”The Pur Sport is 50 kg lighter than the standard variant, and it also packs a very large 1.9-meters (6.2 feet) rear spoiler for extra downforce. And the car needs all the help it can get to stay on the track, as it’s 8.0-liter W16 engine cranks out 1,500 ps of power and 1,600 Nm of torque.The immense output of the engine allows the Pur Sport to reach speeds of up to 350 kph (218 mph), and we get a little taste of how that could be like on the longer straights of the track visited by the Pur Sport not long ago.