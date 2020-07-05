Bugatti Divo Looks Menacing in These Wallpaper-Quality Game Shots

If you still needed one more proof that today’s racing games are getting stunningly close to the real deal, here are a bunch of shots with the Bugatti Divo in Forza Horizon 4.
Shared on Instagram by fastforza, these wallpaper-quality photos are actually game screenshots that have received additional polishing with a series of Photoshop edits.
So while the game itself looks great, the images that you see here started as shots that the gamer took in Forza using the locations available in the game. The files were then saved and imported in a photo manipulation app like Adobe Photoshop where a set of advanced digital editing skills brought them to the point where they are right now.
Bugatti Divo landed in Forza Horizon 4 as a seasonal reward that was included in the Series 15 update, and it is included in the “Hard-to-Find” category alongside the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, BMW M3-GTR, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 PO, and many others.
As for the actual real model, the hypercar was officially announced in 2019 and since then, it’s believed that only 40 units have actually been produced.
And this makes total sense, as the Divo isn’t necessarily the kind of car that you’re supposed to see every day on the street. Not only that it’s a super-expensive model, with the price exceeding $5 million when all options are installed, but it’s also a car that’s built for the race track anyway.
So in terms of performance, the Divo itself is quite impressive, as it comes with an 8.0-liter W16 engine that develops no less than 1,479 horsepower. This means that the car is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in no less than 2.4 seconds – this matches the 0-100 km/h time of the Bugatti Chiron too. As for the top speed, it can easily reach 380 km/h (236 mph).
But according to carmaker itself, the Divo is some eight seconds faster than the Chiron on the Nardo test track, so it’s one of the fastest Bugatti models ever produced.
