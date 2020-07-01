Bugatti Divo Turned Cadillac Centurion Is Not Your Average Supercar

If you’re one of the many people out there hoping to see Cadillac building the ultimate supercar, a new rendering envisions just how the whole thing could come to be much faster than expected.
It’s all based on a collaboration between Cadillac and Bugatti, as this digital concept provides us with a mockup that turns the Bugatti Divo into a so-called Centurion supercar owned by the GM brand.
Created by Instagram artist san_e_boy_art, the design is something that’s not necessarily impossible to achieve, albeit it’s pretty clear it’s a Bugatti the one that served as the base model. So if Cadillac ever decides to build a supercar without Bugatti’s help, there’s a chance the company doesn’t want to go so close to the Divo in terms of looks.
And while at first glance Bugatti Divo and Cadillac have nothing in common, they actually do.
The Divo is essentially a mid-engine sportscar that Bugatti announced in 2019 and which is still in production. Some 40 units are believed to have already been manufactured, and it goes without saying that the performance of the car is absolutely impressive.
The 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine developers no less than 1,479 horsepower, which means it can actually go from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.4 seconds, just like the Chiron. The top speed of the Divo is 380 km/h (236 mph).
Cadillac itself has explored the world of high-performance cars with several concepts, and one mid-engine model that the company announced is the Cien. Presented at the 2002 Detroit Auto Show in order to celebrate Cadillac’s 100th anniversary, the Cien never entered mass production, so it remained just a 2-door sports car that never came to be.
The concept was powered by a 7.5-liter V12 engine that produced 750 horsepower, so while it wasn’t as powerful as the Bugatti, it was still a concept car that probably deserved a chance.
